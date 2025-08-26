Aditxt’s Subsidiary Adimune Highlights Its Approach to Reprogramming the Immune System Through DNA Instructions, Now with 96 Granted and 22 Pending Patents Targeting Autoimmunity Market Estimated at Over $160 Billion by 2030

Plans to seek FDA submission and approval for first-in-human trials in type 1 diabetes and stiff person syndrome targeted for early 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt”, or the “Company”), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, today announced an update on its wholly owned subsidiary Adimune, Inc. (“Adimune”), which is pioneering a DNA-based therapeutic platform designed to reprogram the immune system. Adimune’s intellectual property portfolio now includes 96 granted and 22 pending patents that are owned or exclusively licensed by Aditxt, supporting the company’s strategy to address the global autoimmune therapeutics market, which is estimated at over $160 billion by 2030.

“We believe Adimune has the potential to represent a fundamental shift in how we think about the immune system and biology in general,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “If successful in harnessing DNA instructions and a proprietary delivery platform to reprogram the immune system, Adimune has the potential to lead a new era of addressing diseases through programming instructions designed to create innovative treatments that have the potential to build significant long-term value. With a robust patent portfolio and a focus on a multi-billion-dollar global market, Adimune is central to our mission of making promising innovations possible.”

“Autoimmunity is one of the most complex and urgent challenges in medicine,” said Friedrich Kapp, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Adimune. “Our platform is designed to reprogram the immune system, restoring tolerance without the burden of chronic immunosuppression. By combining DNA instructions with our proprietary delivery platform, we are aiming for digital-like precision in how the immune system is retrained. With the first ADI product candidate ADI-100, we are targeting high-need conditions such as type 1 diabetes, psoriasis, and stiff person syndrome. Our plan to seek FDA submission and approval for first-in-human trials in early 2026 represents a critical milestone toward translating this vision into real solutions for patients.”

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives their mission to "Make Promising Innovations Possible Together." The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. Through the proposed acquisition of Evofem under the July 2024 Amended and Restated Merger Agreement between Evofem, Aditxt and Adifem, as amended (the "A&R Merger Agreement"), Aditxt aims to introduce an additional program dedicated to women’s health. The companies are working toward a targeted close in the second half of 2025. The closing of the transaction with Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transaction by Evofem’s shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. These obligations include cash payments of approximately $17 million for Evofem, which includes approximately $15.0 million required to satisfy Evofem's senior secured noteholder; should Aditxt fail to secure these funds, Evofem's senior secured noteholder is expected to seek to prevent the closing of the merger with Evofem. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that the transaction will ultimately close.

About Adimune

Adimune is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immune modulation therapies designed to restore natural immune tolerance. Our mission is to advance immune health by providing targeted, long-term solutions that minimize reliance on chronic immunosuppression—transforming treatment for autoimmune diseases and organ transplantation.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as, but not limited to, "achieving," "advancing", "aim," "are working to," "believe," "completing," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include but are not limited to the merit of the patent applications and the potential benefits of such patents, if awarded; the size of the markets which Adimune is targeting; Adimune’s ability to commence in-human clinical trials for type 1 diabetes and stiff person syndrome; ADI-100’s potential to become a viable treatment option for autoimmune disease; Aditxt's ability to successfully execute its mission to accelerate and monetize promising health innovations, and magnitude thereof. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in each company’s SEC filings, including Aditxt’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings, including the most recent filed on August 14, 2025. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Aditxt undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

