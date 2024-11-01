SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in November.


Details of the events are as follows:

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, November 7, 2024, New York, NY

  • Members of management will be available for 1x1 meetings on November 7, 2024

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference, November 11-13, 2024, Boston, MA

  • Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on November 12, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 19-21, 2024, London

  • Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on November 19, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. BST

The live audio webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at http://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Contacts

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Investors:
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@precisionaq.com

Media:
Kerry Beth Daly
kbdaly@adicetbio.com

Events Northern California Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boston harbor and financial district
Job Creations
Massachusetts Tax Incentives for Moderna, Vertex and More Creating 1,155 Jobs
October 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel