SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 30, 2024

October 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on September 30, 2024.

Four individuals were hired by Adicet in September 2024. In the aggregate, Adicet granted new hires non-qualified stock options to purchase 33,600 shares of Adicet’s common stock with an exercise price of $1.44 per share, the closing price of Adicet’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 30, 2024. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of each recipient’s start date and thereafter the remaining three-fourths of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the recipient’s start date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Adicet on such vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Adicet’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan (the Inducement Plan), which was adopted by the board of directors in January 2022 and subsequently amended in January 2023. The awards were authorized by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with Adicet in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Contacts

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts
Investors:
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@precisionaq.com

Media:
Kerry Beth Daly
kbdaly@adicetbio.com

Northern California Massachusetts Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Bluebird Bio to Lay Off 25% of Workforce
September 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Rusty lung. Cancer and health concept. This is a 3d render illustration.
Drug development
Boehringer, Insilico Appear to Break Through Against IPF
September 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Immunology and inflammation
Biogen, UCB Score Phase III Lupus Victory After Mid-Stage Stumble
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Crowd of small symbolic 3d figures linked by lines
ALS
The HEALEY Platform Trial: Quick Failures and New Hope for ALS
September 16, 2024
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie