Adicet Announces Poster Presentations Highlighting ADI-270 Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Spring Scientific Meeting

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Spring Scientific Meeting taking place March 12-14, 2025, in San Diego, C.A.


Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: ADI-270, an Armored Allogeneic Anti-CD70 γδ CAR T Cell Therapy, Demonstrates Improved Efficacy and Safety in Preclinical Models Compared to Conventional αβ CAR Benchmarks
Poster/Abstract Number: 39
Presenting Author: Shon Green, Ph.D.
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 5:10 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. PT

Abstract Title: A Phase 1/2 First in Human Study of ADI-270, an Armored Allogeneic Anti-CD70 Chimeric Antigen Receptor γδ T Cell Therapy, in Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC)
Poster/Abstract Number: 136
Presenting Author: Gregory Vosganian, M.D.
Date/Time: Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

