Addgene Appoints Greg Crescenzi as Vice President of Global Commercial Strategy and Partnerships

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addgene, an organization committed to accelerating discovery and innovation by providing a vast catalog of expertly curated and quality-controlled research tools developed by researchers, today announced the appointment of Greg Crescenzi as Vice President of Global Commercial Strategy and Partnerships. With his leadership in commercializing industry-first products and technologies, Crescenzi will drive the organization’s business development efforts while executing a disciplined, mission-aligned commercial strategy across global customer segments. For over twenty years, Addgene has promoted scientific sharing by building a repository where scientists can deposit validated, high-quality research materials, with more than 170,000 plasmids, viral vectors, and antibodies now available to researchers around the world.

“This is an exciting time to join Addgene, as the organization continues to expand its tools available to industry partners,” said Crescenzi. “The scientific community has long trusted Addgene to power their research in academic labs across the globe, and now they can continue to leverage a growing selection of our services in their role as industry innovators. I’m grateful to join a team committed to accelerating science and discovery – from academic to startup labs and beyond.”

Greg Crescenzi is a life sciences executive with over 30 years of experience driving innovation and growth across the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to Addgene, he was a Strategic Advisor, partnering with organizations ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies to accelerate commercialization and achieve transformational outcomes. Greg has served as CEO of Nirrin Technologies, CCO of Kytopen, and held senior leadership roles at Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences), BD Biosciences, Pall Corporation, and Millipore. He is known for commercializing industry-first products, scaling businesses, and building high-performance teams. Greg holds an MBA with High Honors from Boston University and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Addgene team as we continue to broaden access to high-quality research tools that power scientific progress,” said Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director at Addgene. “His leadership will be a key asset in our efforts to forge mission-aligned strategic partnerships that drive organizational growth, while scaling our offerings to academic and industry customers alike.”

Addgene is a purpose-driven organization committed to accelerating discovery and innovation by helping scientists conduct experiments with greater ease, speed, and reproducibility. We are pioneers in scientific sharing, providing a vast catalog of expertly curated and quality-controlled plasmids developed by researchers around the world. We offer viral vector and recombinant antibody services built from the same trusted approach. Our dedicated team reduces barriers to scientific progress by facilitating material transfers and providing world-class educational resources. At Addgene, we care about building a globally connected scientific community collaborating and sharing seamlessly to unlock the full potential of research. For more information, visit https://www.addgene.org.

