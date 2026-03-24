Addgene and Plasmidsaurus Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Sequencing for Leading Plasmid Repository

Strategic partnership to ensure delivery of scalable, cost-effective, and reliable plasmid sequencing as Addgene’s repository expands

WATERTOWN, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addgene , an organization committed to accelerating discovery and innovation by providing a vast catalog of expertly curated and quality-controlled research tools developed by researchers, and Plasmidsaurus , the leading sequencing as a service company and pioneer of whole plasmid sequencing, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. The four-year commitment will support the organizations’ shared mission to strengthen the accuracy, transparency, and accessibility of plasmid data across the global research community, while ensuring Addgene’s plasmid repository operations remain scalable, cost-effective, and reliable as the collection continues to grow.

“As Addgene’s plasmid repository expands, we are committed to delivering the same high-quality and cost-effective sequencing that has earned the trust of researchers across the globe,” said Chonnettia Jones, PhD, President and Executive Director of Addgene. “We are pleased to be partnering with Plasmidsaurus – a global sequencing as a service technology company that shares in our mission to accelerate discovery by empowering the scientific community – and we look forward to scaling our plasmid sequencing operations in close collaboration.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Plasmidsaurus will handle 95% of Addgene's whole plasmid sequencing. Plasmidsaurus leverages long-read sequencing, an emerging industry standard for whole plasmid sequencing, which generates contiguous reads spanning entire individual plasmids, ensuring completeness and structural accuracy. As part of the sequencing method, an automated custom analysis pipeline produces the highest quality data with the fewest sequencing errors. This results in >99.9% accuracy in basecalls for each position across all individual sequencing reads and consensus accuracy often above Q60 for the whole plasmid, which corresponds to 99.9999%, or one error per 1,000,000 bases. This allows scientists to zero in on any plasmid sequence mutations quickly to avoid impactful consequences for cloning and expression workflows.

Importantly, Addgene will continue to perform its rigorous quality controls and analysis on all sequencing data, with standards remaining unchanged.

“At Plasmidsaurus, we believe that ultrafast, accurate, and affordable sequencing services have the power to accelerate science and unlock world-changing biological breakthroughs,” said Mark Budde, CEO of Plasmidsaurus. “We have sequenced over five million whole plasmids since launching our service in 2021 and continue to innovate, making the latest sequencing technologies work for scientists, and helping to accelerate scientific discovery. We’re confident that in partnership with Addgene, we can provide researchers with the plasmid sequencing needed to drive discoveries that improve human health.”

About Addgene

Addgene is a purpose-driven organization committed to accelerating discovery and innovation by helping scientists conduct experiments with greater ease, speed, and reproducibility. We are pioneers in scientific sharing, providing a vast catalog of expertly curated and quality-controlled plasmids developed by researchers around the world. We offer viral vector and recombinant antibody services built from the same trusted approach. Our dedicated team reduces barriers to scientific progress by facilitating material transfers and providing world-class educational resources. At Addgene, we care about building a globally connected scientific community collaborating and sharing seamlessly to unlock the full potential of research. For more information, visit https://www.addgene.org .

About Plasmidsaurus

Plasmidsaurus is on a mission to accelerate science with the best sequencing. The company's sequencing services, spanning whole plasmids, RNA-seq, amplicons, whole genomes, AAV, and microbiomes, are used daily by thousands of innovators, including Nobel Prize winners, dynamic biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and DIY biohackers. Plasmidsaurus's global network of labs operates day and night to enable world-changing discoveries. For more, visit: plasmidsaurus.com.

Media Contacts:

For Addgene

Michael Falcone, Pearl Street Partners

michael@pearlst.com

(617) 990-6712

For Plasmidsaurus

media@plasmidsaurus.com