ADC Therapeutics to Present at November 2024 Investor Conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced participation in two investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 11, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Speaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 19, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. GMT

Format: Fireside Chat

Speaker: Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of ADC Therapeutics’ website, ir.adctherapeutics.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland, and has operations in London and New Jersey. For more information, please visit the Company website at adctherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Marcy Graham

ADC Therapeutics

Marcy.Graham@adctherapeutics.com

+1 650-667-6450

Media

Nicole Riley

ADC Therapeutics

Nicole.Riley@adctherapeutics.com

+1 862-926-9040

