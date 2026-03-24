ADARx Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Healthcare Investment Banking Veteran Ryan Fisk as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

– Brings more than 20 years of experience in investment banking advising biotech and other innovative growth companies on financial and corporate development strategy –

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Ryan Fisk as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for leading finance, strategy, corporate development and investor relations for the company. Mr. Fisk joined ADARx from Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group focused on the biotech industry, and brings more than 20 years of experience partnering with executive teams and boards of innovative growth companies to guide and execute strategic and financial transactions.

“We are excited to have Ryan join the ADARx team, bringing extensive experience advising biopharma companies, from private emerging innovators to public global organizations, and across the full corporate life cycle,” said Dr. Zhen Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADARx. “Ryan’s proven ability to partner closely with management teams to align capital strategy with value-driving clinical milestones will position ADARx for success as we execute a disciplined financial strategy, expand our strategic corporate development opportunities and continue to advance our siRNA therapeutic pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.”

Ryan Fisk added, “I have had the great honor and privilege of advising many innovative biotech companies throughout my career, and am thrilled to now have the opportunity to join this exceptional ADARx team as they advance multiple differentiated clinical programs and a next-generation RNA platform with broad potential to treat a wide range of diseases. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and board to help shape the company’s financial and corporate development strategy, strengthen our capital position, and pursue strategic opportunities that can create long-term value for patients and shareholders.”

Mr. Fisk joined ADARx from Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group. He began his investment banking career in 2004, and has been focused exclusively on the biotech industry since 2012. Over his career, he has developed deep strategic and financial expertise through extensive experience advising clients ranging from private and small-cap biotechnology companies to large-cap pharmaceutical organizations on their holistic growth strategies and capital markets, M&A and partnership transactions. Mr. Fisk has advised on biotech financing transactions totaling over $60 billion in value, and biotech M&A and partnership transactions totaling over $75 billion in value. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he held senior leadership roles in the Healthcare Investment Banking Groups at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. Ryan earned an M.B.A from Columbia University and a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We have developed technology to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies with the goal of delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. ADARx is focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, developing product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, thrombosis, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. In addition to our wholly-owned programs, we have entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with AbbVie to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contacts Investors: ir@adarx.com Media: teri@redhousecomms.com