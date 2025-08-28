Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10th at 10:05 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS

Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

201-396-1687

investors@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE MEDIA

Erica Jones, Associate Corporate Communications Director

206-279-2423

media@adaptivebiotech.com