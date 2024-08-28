SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Adaptimmune to Participate in Two Bank Conferences this September

August 28, 2024 | 
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2024) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company working to redefine the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, today announced that management will participate in two investment bank conferences this September.

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA
    • Fireside chat: Wednesday September 4, 2024, at 4:30 PM EDT.
  • H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, NYC, NY
    • Fireside chat: Monday September 9, 2024, at 9:50 AM EDT.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting ‘Events’, under the ‘News Center’ tab, in the ‘Investors & Media’ section of Adaptimmune’s website at www.adaptimmune.com. Following the events, a replay of the presentation will be made available for a limited time.

About Adaptimmune
Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. With its unique engineered T cell receptor (TCR) platform, the Company is developing personalized medicines designed to target and destroy difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers and to radically improve the patient’s cancer treatment experience.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended 31 December, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adaptimmune Contact

Investor Relations
Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. - VP, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
T : +1 215 825 9310
M : +1 215 460 8920
Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com

Media Relations
Dana Lynch, Senior Director of Corporate Communications
M: +1 267 990 1217
Dana.Lynch@adaptimmune.com

