Adaptimmune Reports Q1 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

28 Authorized Treatment Centers (ATCs) now accepting referrals

On track to have the full network of approximately 30 ATCs open by the end of the year

Invoiced 2 patients in Q4 2024, 6 in Q1 2025, and 8 in Q2 to-date (as of May 9, 2025)

Apheresed 3 patients in Q4 2024, 13 in Q1 2025, and 8 in Q2 to-date (as of May 9, 2025)

100% success rate in manufacturing to date, with no capacity constraints and an average turnaround of 27 days

Successful patient access to Tecelra with no payer denials to date

Pivotal trial met primary endpoint with 42% ORR including 6 complete responses ( CTOS 2024

On track to initiate rolling BLA submission in late 2025; approval anticipated in 2026

Lete-cel will more than double the addressable patient population in the sarcoma franchise

Launch readiness activities are on track

Review of strategic options with TD Cowen in progress

Debt principal paydown of $25 million made in Q1 2025

Updates on Tecelra launch momentum

Initiate rolling BLA for lete-cel to treat synovial sarcoma and MRCLS in Q4 2025

Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025

Cash / liquidity position: As of March 31, 2025, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $41.1 million and Total Liquidity 2 of $59.6 million, compared to $91.1 million and $151.6 million respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, Adaptimmune had cash and cash equivalents of $41.1 million and Total Liquidity of $59.6 million, compared to $91.1 million and $151.6 million respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Revenue : Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $7.3 million, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2024. Revenue has increased primarily due to $4.0 million in product sales following the FDA approval of TECELRA on August 1, 2024. This was offset by a $2.4 million decrease in development revenue due to revenue from Galapagos replacing Genentech revenue and Galapagos generating comparatively lower revenue due to the collaboration being at an earlier stage of progress than the Genentech collaboration was in the first quarter of 2024.

: Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $7.3 million, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2024. Revenue has increased primarily due to $4.0 million in product sales following the FDA approval of TECELRA on August 1, 2024. This was offset by a $2.4 million decrease in development revenue due to revenue from Galapagos replacing Genentech revenue and Galapagos generating comparatively lower revenue due to the collaboration being at an earlier stage of progress than the Genentech collaboration was in the first quarter of 2024. Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $28.9 million, compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2024. R&D expenses decreased due to a decrease in the average number of employees engaged in R&D following the restructuring and reprioritization of activities that was announced in November 2024 and a decrease in subcontracted expenditure, offset by a decrease in offsetting reimbursements receivable for R&D tax and expenditure credits.

R&D expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $28.9 million, compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2024. R&D expenses decreased due to a decrease in the average number of employees engaged in R&D following the restructuring and reprioritization of activities that was announced in November 2024 and a decrease in subcontracted expenditure, offset by a decrease in offsetting reimbursements receivable for R&D tax and expenditure credits. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses: SG&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $23.3 million, compared to $19.7 million for the equivalent period in 2024. SG&A expenses increased due to restructuring charges for the restructuring program initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024 for which there was no equivalent in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase in accounting, legal and professional fees due to fees relating to business development work, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expense due to forfeitures arising as a result of the restructuring program.

SG&A expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $23.3 million, compared to $19.7 million for the equivalent period in 2024. SG&A expenses increased due to restructuring charges for the restructuring program initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024 for which there was no equivalent in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase in accounting, legal and professional fees due to fees relating to business development work, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expense due to forfeitures arising as a result of the restructuring program. Net loss: Net loss attributable to holders of the Company's ordinary shares for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was a loss of $47.6 million ($0.03 per ordinary share), compared to $48.5 million ($0.03 per ordinary share), for the equivalent period in 2024.

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,054 $ 91,139 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities 18,509 60,466 Total Liquidity $ 59,563 $ 151,605

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 4,048 $ - Development revenue 3,237 5,678 Total revenue 7,285 5,678 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold (879 ) - Research and development (28,857 ) (35,207 ) Selling, general and administrative (23,282 ) (19,732 ) Total operating expenses (53,018 ) (54,939 ) Loss from operations (45,733 ) (49,261 ) Interest income 910 1,345 Interest expense (1,881 ) - Other income (expense), net (305 ) (61 ) Loss before income tax expense (47,009 ) (47,977 ) Income tax expense (575 ) (526 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (47,584 ) $ (48,503 ) Net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,542,159,622 1,451,241,661

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,054 $ 91,139 Marketable securities - available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $18,512 and $60,451) net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $0 18,509 60,466 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $0 and $0 4,382 1,454 Inventory, net 11,759 7,320 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 27,294 27,790 Total current assets 102,998 188,169 Restricted cash 1,950 2,067 Other non-current assets 377 629 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,080 and $17,750 19,217 19,909 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $70,048 and $51,893 29,724 31,309 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $5,819 and $5,567 3,806 3,880 Total assets $ 158,072 $ 245,963 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,701 $ 8,692 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,627 4,709 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,863 32,919 Restructuring provision 3,437 5,911 Deferred revenue, current 12,444 12,296 Total current liabilities 51,072 64,527 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,668 19,263 Deferred revenue, non-current 95,979 95,815 Borrowings, non-current 25,411 50,237 Other liabilities, non-current 4,371 4,272 Total liabilities 195,501 234,114 Stockholders' equity Common stock - Ordinary shares par value £0.001, 2,039,252,874 authorized and 1,547,093,808 issued and outstanding (2024: 2,039,252,874 authorized and1,535,653,620 issued and outstanding) 2,099 2,085 Additional paid in capital 1,106,455 1,105,653 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,412 ) (1,902 ) Accumulated deficit (1,141,571 ) (1,093,987 ) Total stockholders' equity (37,429 ) 11,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 158,072 $ 245,963

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (47,584 ) $ (48,503 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 2,291 2,771 Amortization 175 59 Share-based compensation expense 669 3,102 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses (396 ) 305 Accretion of available-for-sale debt securities (431 ) (23 ) Other 33 (19 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in receivables and other operating assets (1,582 ) 15,620 Increase in inventories (4,426 ) - Decrease in payables and other current liabilities (13,011 ) (7,650 ) Decrease in noncurrent assets 281 - Increase in borrowings and other non-current liabilities 606 - (Decrease)/increase in deferred revenue (3,217 ) 2,388 Net cash used in operating activities (66,592 ) (31,950 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,203 ) (102 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (256 ) Maturity, redemption or sale of marketable securities 58,440 - Investment in marketable securities (16,090 ) - Other 7 - Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 41,154 (358 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (25,451 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock from offerings, net of commissions and issuance costs 122 29,161 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9 74 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (25,320 ) 29,235 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 556 (416 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (50,202 ) (3,489 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at start of period 93,206 147,017 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 43,004 $ 143,528

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company redefining the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025."The launch of Tecelra continues to rapidly accelerate, as evidenced by all launch metrics. In Q4 2024 we invoiced 2 patients, in Q1 2025 we invoiced 6 patients, and in Q2 to-date we have invoiced 8 patients. The shape of the pipeline of patients being tested and apheresed continues to support a robust acceleration of sales in Q2 and the second half of the year, and we continue to experience 100% manufacturing success rates and no payer denials. As a result, we are now providing guidance for 2025 Tecelra sales in the range of $35-$45 million. I'm confident in the team's ability to identify eligible patients, manufacture a personalized engineered T cell treatment and ultimately deliver product, demonstrating that we have built a successful business platform for cell therapies in solid tumors, paving the way for an equally successful lete-cel launch in 2026."Our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which the Company filed on March 24, 2025, disclosed that there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. We are continuing to implement cost reduction measures and explore the strategic options outlined above.A live webcast and replay can be accessed at. Call in information is as follows:(US or Canada) or(International). Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the Adaptimmune call.Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. With its unique engineered T cell receptor (TCR) platform, the Company is developing personalized medicines designed to target and destroy difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers and to radically improve the patient's cancer treatment experience. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Total Liquidity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is the total of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (available-for-sale debt securities). Each of these components appears separately in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. The U.S. GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Total Liquidity is cash and cash equivalents as reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements, which reconciles to Total Liquidity as follows (in thousands): The Company believes that the presentation of Total Liquidity provides useful information to investors because management reviews Total Liquidity as part of its assessment of overall solvency and liquidity, financial flexibility, capital position and leverage. 