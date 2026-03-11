Adagio Medical to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADGM) (“Adagio” or “the Company”), a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced that management will be participating in the 38th Annual Roth Conference on March 23-24, 2026 in Laguna Niguel, CA and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

For more information on the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a meeting with Adagio Medical management, please contact your ROTH representative or you may also email your request to ir@adagiomedical.com.

About Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc.

Adagio is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias utilizing its novel, proprietary, catheter-based Ultra-Low Temperature Cardiac (ULTA) ablation technology. ULTA is designed to create large, durable lesions extending through the depth of both diseased and healthy cardiac tissue. The Company is currently focused on the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias with its purpose-built vCLAS™ Cryoablation System, which is CE Marked and is currently under evaluation in the Company’s FULCRUM-VT U.S. Pivotal IDE Trial.

About FULCRUM VT

FULCRUM-VT (Feasibility of Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation in Recurring Monomorphic Ventricular Tachycardia) is a prospective, multi-center, open-label, single-arm trial, which has fully enrolled 209 patients with structural heart disease of both ischemic and non-ischemic cardiomyopathy, indicated for catheter ablation of drug refractory VT in accordance with current treatment guidelines. The results of the study will be used to apply for FDA premarket approval (PMA) for Adagio’s vCLAS™ Cryoablation System, potentially leading to the broadest industry indication for purely endocardial ablation of scar-mediated VT.

Adagio’s vCLAS™ Cryoablation System is commercially available for the treatment of monomorphic VT in Europe and select other geographies but is limited to investigational use in the United States.

