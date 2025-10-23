[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche continues strong sales growth momentum of 7% (CER) in the first nine months of 2025; full-year earnings outlook raised



Basel, 23 October 2025

Group sales grew by 7% 1 at constant exchange rates (CER; 2% in CHF) in the first nine months, driven by high demand for our innovative medicines and diagnostics.

grew by 7% at constant exchange rates (CER; 2% in CHF) in the first nine months, driven by high demand for our innovative medicines and diagnostics. Pharmaceuticals Division sales rose by 9% (4% in CHF) due to continued high growth in sales of medicines for the treatment of severe diseases; Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (serious eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) were the top growth drivers.

sales rose by 9% (4% in CHF) due to continued high growth in sales of medicines for the treatment of severe diseases; Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Hemlibra (haemophilia A), Vabysmo (serious eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) were the top growth drivers. Diagnostics Division sales increased by 1% (-4% in CHF) as demand for pathology solutions and molecular diagnostics more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.

sales increased by 1% (-4% in CHF) as demand for pathology solutions and molecular diagnostics more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China. Highlights: US approval for Tecentriq combination for a form of lung cancer and Gazyva/Gazyvaro for a severe kidney disease EU CE mark for Contivue, a port delivery platform with Susvimo* , for a severe eye disease Positive EU CHMP recommendation for the subcutaneous formulation of Lunsumio for a type of blood cancer and for Gazyva/Gazyvaro for a severe kidney disease Positive data from phase III study on giredestrant in breast cancer, phase II open-label extension study on fenebrutinib in multiple sclerosis, phase I/II study on trontinemab in Alzheimer’s disease and long-term follow-up studies on Vabysmo and Susvimo in a severe age-related eye disease Advancement of several key drug candidates into phase III trials: zilebesiran for uncontrolled hypertension, CT-388 for obesity, CT-868 for type 1 diabetes, cevostamab for a difficult-to-treat form of blood cancer and ZN-1041 for a type of breast cancer Announcement of a merger agreement to acquire 89bio and its phase III FGF21 analogue for the treatment of moderate to severe metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a form of fatty liver disease that is one of the most prevalent comorbidities of obesity EU CE mark and US approval for the Elecsys pTau181 , the only FDA-cleared blood test for use in primary care to rule out Alzheimer’s disease-related amyloid pathology EU CE mark for the first AI-based risk stratification tool to assess progressive decline in kidney function and for the sixth-generation Troponin T test , which shows a new level of accuracy critical in diagnosing heart attacks

Outlook for 2025 earnings raised.

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: “We continue to build on our positive momentum with strong sales growth of 7% at constant exchange rates.

Our momentum is further reflected in our pipeline with a number of positive clinical read-outs and a record ten potentially transformative medicines progressing into the final phase of development for diseases with significant unmet need. By the end of the decade, we expect phase III clinical results for up to 19 new medicines.

Our groundbreaking next-generation sequencing technology, set to launch next year, has achieved a new record for decoding a whole human genome in under four hours.

Based on our strong results, we are raising our earnings outlook for the full year.”

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–September 2025 2024 2025 2024 At CER In CHF Group 45,862 44,984 100.0 100.0 7 2 Pharmaceuticals Division 35,555 34,257 77.5 76.2 9 4 United States 18,798 18,166 41.0 40.4 8 3 Europe 6,818 6,613 14.9 14.7 5 3 Japan 2,139 2,083 4.7 4.6 5 3 International** 7,800 7,395 16.9 16.5 13 5 Diagnostics Division 10,307 10,727 22.5 23.8 1 -4

**Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others

Outlook for 2025 earnings raised

Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) expects an increase in Group sales in the mid single digit range (CER). Core earnings per share are targeted to develop in the high single to low double digit range (CER). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Group sales

In the first nine months of 2025, Roche achieved sales growth of 7% (2% in CHF) to CHF 45.9 billion due to strong demand for our pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.

The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies, notably the US dollar, had an adverse impact on sales when reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased by 9% (4% in CHF) to CHF 35.6 billion, with medicines for severe diseases continuing their strong growth.

The top five growth drivers – Phesgo, Xolair, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and Ocrevus – achieved total sales of CHF 15.8 billion. This represents an increase of CHF 2.4 billion at CER compared to the first nine months of 2024.

This increase more than compensated for the total decrease of CHF 0.5 billion (CER) in sales of the ‘loss of exclusivity (LOE)’ products – the decline in sales of Avastin (various types of cancer), Herceptin (breast and gastric cancer), MabThera/Rituxan (blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis), Lucentis (severe eye diseases) and Esbriet (lung disease) was partially offset by an increase in sales of Actemra/RoActemra (rheumatoid arthritis).

In the United States, sales rose by 8% due to growth in sales of Xolair, Phesgo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Polivy (blood cancer) and Vabysmo. This growth more than compensated for the decline in sales of medicines with expired patents.

Sales in Europe grew 5% as strong demand for Ocrevus and Vabysmo and the continuing uptake of Polivy, Phesgo and Hemlibra more than compensated for the lower sales of Perjeta (breast cancer) due to ongoing conversion of patients to Phesgo and the impact of biosimilar competition on Actemra/RoActemra sales.

In Japan, sales increased by 5%, mainly due to the strong uptake of Phesgo, Hemlibra, Vabysmo and PiaSky (paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria). Sales growth was partially offset by the decline in sales of Perjeta due to continued conversion of patients to Phesgo and of Avastin because of biosimilar erosion.

Sales in the International region grew by 13%, led by Phesgo, Hemlibra, Vabysmo, Xofluza (influenza) and Kadcyla (breast cancer). In China, sales rose by 9%, driven by the uptake of Phesgo due to inclusion in the government drug reimbursement list, strong sales of Xofluza and the continued roll-out of Polivy and Vabysmo.

The Diagnostics Division’s sales increased by 1% (-4% in CHF) to CHF 10.3 billion as growth in demand for pathology solutions and molecular diagnostics more than offset the impact of healthcare pricing reforms in China.

Sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region increased by 6%, driven by higher sales of clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic products. In North America, sales increased by 7%, with growth across customer areas. Sales in Asia-Pacific decreased by 15% due to healthcare pricing reforms in China. Latin America sales grew by 14%.

Pharmaceuticals: key developments

Compound Milestone Regulatory Gazyva/ Gazyvaro



Blood cancer FDA approves Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of lupus nephritis



The FDA approval is based on the superiority of Gazyva/Gazyvaro over standard therapy alone, as shown by the phase II NOBILITY and phase III REGENCY data

Gazyva/Gazyvaro is the only anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody to demonstrate a complete renal response benefit in lupus nephritis in a randomised phase III study

Lupus nephritis affects more than 1.7 million people worldwide, predominantly women of colour and childbearing age, with up to one-third of patients progressing to end-stage kidney disease More information: Media Release Gazyva/ Gazyvaro



Blood cancer CHMP recommends EU approval of Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro for lupus nephritis



The positive recommendation is based on phase II NOBILITY and phase III REGENCY data showing the superiority of Gazyva/Gazyvaro over standard therapy alone

Gazyva/Gazyvaro is the only anti-CD20 antibody to demonstrate a complete renal response benefit in lupus nephritis in a randomised phase III study

Lupus nephritis is a debilitating condition that severely impacts a person’s quality of life and affects more than 1.7 million people worldwide



More information: Media Release Tecentriq



Lung cancer FDA approves Tecentriq plus lurbinectedin as first-line maintenance therapy for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC)



The combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 46% and risk of death by 27% in pivotal phase III IMforte study

This is the first and only combination therapy for the first-line maintenance treatment of ES-SCLC, which is critical to help address the high rate of relapse in ES-SCLC

The regimen is recommended in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines for SCLC More information: Media Release Lunsumio



Blood cancer CHMP recommends EU approval of subcutaneous formulation of Lunsumio for people with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma



Lunsumio provides high and long-lasting response rates, with approximately two-thirds of patients with a complete response in remission after four years

Subcutaneous Lunsumio has the potential to substantially reduce treatment administration time with an injection of approximately one minute, compared with an IV infusion of two to four hours

If approved, Lunsumio would be the first treatment available for people with follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, which is both fixed-duration and subcutaneously administered More information: Media Release Susvimo



Severe eye diseases Roche receives CE mark for Contivue, its port delivery platform with Susvimo, for neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)



Susvimo is under review with the EMA and once approved, will be the first continuous delivery treatment for nAMD, affecting 1.7 million in the European Union

New seven-year data from the LADDER study show Contivue with Susvimo provides good visual outcomes with stable retinal anatomy over the longer term

With up to two refills per year, Contivue with Susvimo provides reliable, long-term vision outcomes and is approved in the US for nAMD, diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) More information: Media Release Elevidys



Duchenne muscular dystrophy Regulatory update on Elevidys gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the EU



EMA’s CHMP issued an opinion not to recommend Elevidys for the treatment of ambulatory individuals with DMD

Roche will continue its dialogue with the EMA to explore a potential path forward to make Elevidys available to individuals living with DMD in the EU

Roche believes the benefit-risk remains positive in the ambulatory DMD population

Elevidys is the first and only disease-modifying gene therapy for DMD More information: Media Release Phase III, pivotal and other key read-outs Tecentriq



Bladder cancer Tecentriq showed significant overall and disease-free survival benefits in bladder cancer with ctDNA-guided treatment



Tecentriq reduced the risk of death by 41% and the risk of disease recurrence or death by 36% compared with placebo

IMvigor011 is the first global phase III study to read out a pioneering ctDNA-guided approach to post-surgery treatment in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Data was presented as part of the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 More information: Media Release Giredestrant



Breast cancer Phase III evERA data showed that giredestrant significantly improved progression-free survival in people with ER-positive advanced breast cancer



Giredestrant plus everolimus reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% and 62% in the intent-to-treat (ITT) and ESR1-mutated populations, respectively, in a post-CDK inhibitor setting, compared with standard-of-care endocrine therapy plus everolimus

The giredestrant combination was well tolerated; no new safety signals were observed including no photopsia

If approved, giredestrant plus everolimus could be the first and only oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader combination in the post-CDK inhibitor setting More information: Media Release Vamikibart



Severe eye disease Roche presents new phase III pivotal data for vamikibart in uveitic



macular edema (UME), a serious cause of vision loss



Vamikibart is the first non-steroid targeted therapy designed to address inflammation driving UME and may offer a potential new treatment option for patients

Vision improvements were seen in both pivotal studies, achieving statistical significance in MEERKAT and nominal significance in SANDCAT

The MEERKAT and SANDCAT trials are ongoing and the data will be discussed with health authorities globally More information: Media Release Ocrevus/ Fenebrutinib



Multiple sclerosis







Roche presents new data for Ocrevus and fenebrutinib across broad patient populations at the 2025 Conference of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS)



Ocrevus subcutaneous maintains a consistent benefit-risk profile after two years

New late-breaking data confirm that Ocrevus significantly reduces disability progression in adults with advanced primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS)

One-year data reinforce that the majority of infants potentially exposed to Ocrevus during pregnancy or breastfeeding exhibit antibody responses

Fenebrutinib two-year phase II data demonstrate near-complete suppression of disease activity at 96 weeks More information: Media Release Giredestrant



Breast cancer Positive phase III results show giredestrant significantly improved progression-free survival in ER-positive advanced breast cancer



evERA met its co-primary endpoints; giredestrant plus everolimus demonstrated significant benefit in intent-to-treat (ITT) and ESR1-mutated populations in the post-CDK inhibitor setting, compared with standard of care plus everolimus

The all-oral combination was well tolerated and adverse events were consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual study treatments; no new safety signals were observed

evERA is the first positive head-to-head phase III trial investigating an all-oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader-containing regimen versus a standard of care combination More information: Media Release Vabysmo



Severe eye diseases New data for Vabysmo reinforce its efficacy, safety and durability in neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)



In AVONELLE-X, the largest long-term extension trial in nAMD, disease control and durability were maintained over four years, with nearly 80% of patients on extended dosing by study end

Over 60% of people with a difficult-to-treat form of nAMD showed no signs of damaging lesions in the SALWEEN study, and clinically meaningful vision improvements were observed

Vabysmo was well tolerated with a consistent long-term safety profile in nAMD in both studies More information: Media Release Susvimo



Severe eye diseases Susvimo maintains vision over five years with two refills per year in people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD)



Susvimo is the only continuous delivery treatment to provide reliable, long-term vision outcomes in nAMD, the leading cause of vision loss in people over the age of 60

With two refills per year, Susvimo maintained vision and stabilised the retina for five years, with durability maintained in approximately 95% of patients

Susvimo was well tolerated over five years and has a well-characterised safety profile More information: Media Release Trontinemab



Alzheimer’s disease Roche presents new insights in Alzheimer’s disease research across its diagnostics and pharmaceuticals portfolios at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)



Trontinemab’s phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD study continues to show rapid and robust clearance of amyloid plaques, with 91% becoming amyloid PET negative and ARIA-E remaining <5%

Design of the phase III TRONTIER 1 and 2 studies of trontinemab in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease featured, with initiation planned in 2025

Plans for new phase III trial investigating trontinemab in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease, in people at high risk of cognitive decline

New real-world data support Elecsys pTau217 as a stand-alone blood test, comparable to a PET scan, for rule-in and rule-out identification of amyloid pathology More information: Media Release Other Data at ESMO Roche data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 showcase advances in science and cancer care across multiple tumour types



Roche presented more than 30 abstracts across more than 10 cancer types at the ESMO Congress 2025, held 17‒21 October 2025 in Berlin, Germany

The data underscore Roche’s commitment to deliver transformative medicines for some of the most challenging cancer types, including breast cancers, lung cancers, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers More information: Media Release Change in Board of Directors Change in the Roche Board of Directors



Dr Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff has decided not to stand for re-election as a member of the Roche Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in 2026

She will be nominated for election to the board of another company which is serving the healthcare industry

Dr Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff has served on the Roche Board of Directors since March 2016 More information: Media Release 89bio tender offer Roche commences tender offer for all shares of 89bio, Inc. for USD 14.50 per share in cash, plus a non-tradeable contingent value right for up to USD 6.00 per share in cash



The tender offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement dated as of 17 September 2025, among Roche Holdings, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd, Bluefin Merger Subsidiary, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc., and 89bio

The tender offer period will expire at one minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time on 29 October 2025, unless the offer is extended More information: Media Release 89bio merger agreement Roche enters into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 89bio and its phase III FGF21 analogue for the therapy of moderate to severe metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)



89bio’s pegozafermin allows for a potentially best-in-disease treatment for moderate to severe MASH, one of the most prevalent comorbidities of obesity

The acquisition supports Roche’s strategy as it enhances the company’s portfolio in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases and offers optionality for future combination development

Roche will acquire 89bio for USD 14.50 per share in cash at closing, representing a total equity value of approximately USD 2.4 billion. Stockholders would also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right for up to an aggregate of USD 6.00 per share in cash, representing a total deal value of up to approximately USD 3.5 billion More information: Media Release Zilebesiran



Hypertension Roche and Alnylam advance zilebesiran into a global phase III cardiovascular outcomes trial for people with uncontrolled hypertension



Phase III trial informed by comprehensive KARDIA data set generated through three phase II studies: KARDIA-1, KARDIA-2 and KARDIA-3

In the phase II KARDIA-3 study, presented as a late breaker at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025, zilebesiran demonstrated clinically meaningful reductions in office systolic blood pressure at month three with continuous control through month six

Zilebesiran, a potential best-in-disease RNAi anti-hypertensive with twice-yearly subcutaneous dosing, demonstrated encouraging safety when combined with two or more antihypertensives More information: Media Release North Carolina manufacturing facility Roche’s US subsidiary Genentech breaks ground on state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in North Carolina, USA



The USD 700 million project is part of Roche’s USD 50 billion investment in US manufacturing, infrastructure and R&D

The facility will create more than 1,900 jobs and support the production of next-generation metabolic medicines, including treatments for obesity

These investments underscore Roche’s commitment to innovative manufacturing, designed to bring life-changing treatments to patients faster More information: Media Release

Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–September 2025 2024 2025 2024 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 35,555 34,257 100.0 100.0 9 4 United States 18,798 18,166 52.9 53.0 8 3 Europe 6,818 6,613 19.2 19.3 5 3 Japan 2,139 2,083 6.0 6.1 5 3 International 7,800 7,395 21.9 21.6 13 5

International: Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others

Top 20 best-selling pharmaceuticals Total United States Europe Japan International CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Ocrevus

Multiple sclerosis 5,190 7 3,613 4 1,060 12 - - 517 24 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A 3,526 12 1,941 7 740 9 275 9 570 45 Vabysmo

Eye diseases (nAMD, DME, RVO) 3,063 13 2,139 4 556 24 105 26 263 115 Tecentriq

Cancer immunotherapy 2,616 1 1,222 -3 650 2 262 -3 482 15 Perjeta2

Breast cancer 2,316 -13 968 -2 418 -15 54 -39 876 -19 Xolair2

Asthma, food allergies 2,226 34 2,226 34 - - - - - - Actemra/RoActemra2

RA, COVID-19 1,893 2 926 2 450 -10 230 5 287 19 Phesgo

Breast cancer 1,827 54 523 35 602 13 139 63 563 193 Kadcyla2

Breast cancer 1,531 8 577 5 396 -6 68 -2 490 28 Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy 1,293 8 468 14 450 5 68 6 307 5 Alecensa

Lung cancer 1,190 8 420 18 197 -8 151 8 422 7 Polivy

Blood cancer 1,101 40 497 27 228 63 153 10 223 94 MabThera/Rituxan2

Blood cancer, RA 933 -4 575 -2 104 -2 11 -11 243 -9 Activase/TNKase2

Cardiac diseases 833 -2 797 -2 - - - - 36 -13 Herceptin2

Breast and gastric cancer 817 -19 175 -9 223 0 6 -46 413 -29 Avastin2

Various cancer types 763 -15 225 -19 54 -14 111 -23 373 -10 Gazyva/Gazyvaro2

Blood cancer 728 13 376 18 183 1 25 20 144 17 Pulmozyme2

Cystic fibrosis 361 16 254 25 49 -10 - -8 58 8 CellCept2

Immunosuppressant 292 7 14 -11 97 22 34 28 147 -2 Madopar2

Parkinson’s disease 273 3 - - 70 -3 - - 203 6

DME: diabetic macular edema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / RVO: retinal vein occlusion / RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key developments

Product Milestone Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm



Kidney disease Roche receives CE Mark for AI-based Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm and launches new comprehensive chronic kidney disease (CKD) algorithm panel



Roche, in collaboration with KlinRisk, Inc, has received CE-mark for the first AI-based risk stratification tool for assessment of progressive decline in kidney function

This tool will be launched as part of Roche’s new chronic kidney disease (CKD) algorithm panel to support care across the stages of the disease which affects 700 million people globally

Clinicians can use the CKD panel (Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm and Kidney KFRE Algorithm) to evaluate a patient’s risk of kidney function decline, including in the early asymptomatic stages of the disease More information: Media Release Troponin T test



Heart attacks Data show Roche’s sixth-generation Troponin T test offers a new level of accuracy critical for diagnosing heart attacks



Recently granted CE Mark, the novel test delivers improved sensitivity and accuracy for faster and more reliable diagnosis in emergencies

The test helps clinicians quickly identify heart attack and rule out non-cardiac causes, ensuring patients receive the care they need at the earliest opportunity

The global TSIX clinical study involved more than 13,000 participants, validating performance across a diverse population that reflects real-world healthcare settings More information: Media Release Elecsys pTau181



Alzheimer’s disease Roche receives CE Mark for minimally invasive blood test to help rule out Alzheimer’s disease



Elecsys pTau181 is the first In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR)-certified test to rule out Alzheimer’s-associated amyloid pathology

The minimally invasive blood-based test can serve as a rule-out for Alzheimer’s pathology, reducing the need for confirmatory testing with a negative result

Data from clinical study supports use in primary care for people with varying signs of cognitive decline More information: Media Release

Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January–September 2025 2024 2025 2024 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 10,307 10,727 100.0 100.0 1 -4 Customer areas3 Core Lab 5,688 6,057 55.2 56.5 -1 -6 Molecular Lab 1,861 1,876 18.1 17.5 4 -1 Near Patient Care 1,477 1,611 14.3 15.0 -4 -8 Pathology Lab 1,281 1,183 12.4 11.0 13 8 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 3,686 3,589 35.8 33.5 6 3 North America 3,305 3,222 32.1 30.0 7 3 Asia-Pacific 2,547 3,146 24.7 29.3 -15 -19 Latin America 769 770 7.4 7.2 14 0

More information on Roche performance in the first nine months of 2025:

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche’s business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References

[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2024) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.

[2] Products launched before 2015.

[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and CustomBiotech.

Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics, genomic tumour profiling.

Near Patient Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices and directly with patients, including integrated personalised diabetes management.

Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics.

In 2025, sales in the Pathology Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Molecular Lab customer area to foster business transparency and harmonisation in the use of solutions in the area of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia technology (CINtec). The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly.

In 2025, sales in the Core Lab customer area include sales previously reported in the Near Patient Care customer area to centralise digital healthcare solutions within Roche Information Solutions. The comparative information for 2024 has been restated accordingly.

* Susvimo is approved in the US by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for nAMD, diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). It is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of nAMD.

Attachments