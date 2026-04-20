Acurx Pharmaceuticals to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 12, 2026 Conference Call and Provide Business Update

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that the Company will discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 am ET before the U.S. financial markets open.

David P. Luci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert G. Shawah, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.): 877-790-1503 Access ID: 13760162

Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers

About Ibezapolstat

Ibezapolstat is the Company's lead antibiotic candidate preparing for advancement into international Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with acute C. difficile Infection (CDI) and it is also preparing for a ground-breaking clinical trial targeting the prevention of recurrent CDI (rCDI). If successful, ibezapolstat will change the treatment paradigm for CDI and rCDI by providing one therapy for the full spectrum of CDI and rCDI from first occurrence to multiply recurrent episodes.

Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS®) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to the maintenance of a healthy gut microbiome. As previously announced, the Company has received final EMA and FDA agreement for our ibezapolstat pivotal Phase 3 trials in CDI. Their advice included and confirmed the non-inferiority study design elements, the patient population, primary and secondary endpoints, and size of the registration safety database. Acurx also now has a clear international roadmap for conduct of its Phase 3 program in CDI and, if successful, requirements for US NDA submission and EU Marketing Authorization.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE), drug- resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP) and B. anthracis (anthrax; a Bioterrorism Category A Threat-Level pathogen). Acurx's lead product candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of C. difficile Infection is Phase 3 ready with plans in progress to begin international clinical trials as soon as possible. The Company's preclinical pipeline includes development of an oral product candidate for treatment of ABSSSI (Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections), upon which a development program for treatment of inhaled anthrax is being planned in parallel.

To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether ibezapolstat will benefit from the QIDP designation; whether ibezapolstat will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis; whether the results of the clinical trials of ibezapolstat will warrant the submission of applications for marketing approval, and if so, whether ibezapolstat will receive approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies where approval is sought; whether, if ibezapolstat obtains approval, it will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Acurx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:



Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



David P. Luci, President & CEO



Tel: 917-533-1469



Email: davidluci@acurxpharma.com

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SOURCE Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.