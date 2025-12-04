Acupath and Valar Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Vesta, AI-Powered Diagnostic Tests for Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acupath Laboratories, a leading provider of subspecialized anatomic pathology services, today announced a strategic partnership with Valar Labs to offer Vesta Bladder, Valar Labs’ AI-powered diagnostic test portfolio, to Acupath’s customers nationwide.

Through this collaboration, Acupath and Valar Labs will deliver advanced prognostic and predictive insights to clinicians managing patients with non–muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify provides personalized risk assessments for recurrence and progression and Vesta Bladder BCGPredict identifies which patients are most likely to respond to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy—supporting more informed, individualized treatment decisions.

“Acupath is committed to providing our clinicians with cutting-edge diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said John Cucci, Chief Sales Officer at Acupath. “We’re thrilled to introduce Vesta as an innovative AI technology to our clients and their patients.”

“The management of bladder cancer is rapidly evolving, with several new treatments available to patients—making biomarker-based treatment decisions more important than ever,” said Anirudh Joshi, CEO of Valar Labs. “With Acupath’s reach and expertise, we can bring Vesta’s predictive and prognostic capabilities to clinicians across the country, helping personalize care and improve outcomes.”

Together, this partnership aims to advance pathology diagnostics and enhance patient care through the use of cutting-edge science and technology.

About Acupath

Acupath, a national provider of subspecialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, is dedicated to helping clients across the United States enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Through its partnership with Lumea, Acupath has become a leader in digital TC/PC solutions and offers an extensive test menu, including UroVysion™ FISH, PTEN ERG FISH, HPV ISH, and UTI PCR testing. For more information, email info@acupath.com or visit www.acupath.com.

About Valar Labs:

Valar Labs is an AI-powered diagnostics company dedicated to removing uncertainty from cancer treatment decisions. Its mission is to help physicians and patients make informed choices by providing reliable, evidence-based insights. The company’s flagship Vesta Bladder diagnostics portfolio uses AI to analyze pathology slides to prognosticate outcomes and predict patient response to therapy in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, helping to personalize treatment and improve outcomes. Learn more at www.valarlabs.com.

