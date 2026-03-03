Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Showcase Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatment at International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases 2026

NEWTON, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), announced today one oral and two poster presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD) taking place in Copenhagen. The presentations will highlight new data regarding enhanced brain delivery (EBD™) of sabirnetug, sabirnetug biomarker treatment responses, and the development of new AβO-targeting antibodies. The conference will be held in-person and online March 17-21, 2026.

“The data we’re presenting reflects our dedication to finding better solutions for Alzheimer’s patients and their families,” said Jim Doherty, President and Chief Development Officer of Acumen. “By exploring enhanced brain delivery methods and developing more selective antibodies, we’re working toward treatments that could potentially improve effectiveness and safety, while expanding convenience and supporting a wider range of people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Acumen’s presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Title: Enhanced Brain Delivery of Sabirnetug After Fusion with an Anti-Transferrin Receptor Antibody Fragment in a Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease

Date/Time: Saturday, March 21 at 8:40 – 10:40 a.m. CET

Session Name: 5940 - RESTORING NEURAL RESILIENCE IN ALS AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE (ID 21)

Presenting Author: Paul Shughrue, PhD, Vice President of Research and Portfolio Lead, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Poster Presentations

Title: Sabirnetug Biomarker Treatment Responses: Exploratory Evaluation of the CNS Disease Panel NULISA-Seq-TM

Date/Time: Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17-18

Topic: Theme A: β-Amyloid Diseases / A04.h. Imaging, Biomarkers, Diagnostics: CSF- and blood-based biomarkers

Presenting Author: Hugo Vanderstichele, Bioanalytical Methods Consultant, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Title: Development and Characterization of Novel Antibodies Targeting Amyloid Beta Oligomers with High Selectivity

Date/Time: Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17-18

Topic: Theme A: β-Amyloid Diseases / A02.b. Therapeutic Targets, Mechanisms for Treatment: Immunotherapy

Presenting Author: Erika Cline, PhD, Associate Director, Non-Clinical Development, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Our oral presentation on Acumen’s research on EBD™ is part of an ongoing collaboration between Acumen and JCR Pharmaceuticals (JCR) announced in July 2025. This collaboration leverages Acumen's AβO-selective antibody expertise and JCR's transferrin-receptor-targeting technology, J-Brain Cargo®, with the goal of improving drug delivery to the brain and developing a more effective treatment option with an improved safety profile to slow or prevent neurodegeneration associated with AD. Our poster presentation is focused on NULISA SeqTm to establish a new analytical framework capable of detecting multiple low‑ and high‑abundance CNS biomarkers that sensitively reflect sabirnetug treatment effects. The results of this analysis provide a bioanalytical foundation for ongoing and future exploratory analyses using larger sample sets from the Phase 2 ALTITUDE‑AD study.

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)



Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)



Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is also investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme’s proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD™) therapy for Alzheimer’s disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

About the J-Brain Cargo® Platform Technology



JCR Pharmaceuticals has developed a proprietary blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating technology, J-Brain Cargo®, to bring biotherapeutics into the central nervous system (CNS). The first drug developed based on this technology is IZCARGO™ (INN: pabinafusp alfa) and is approved in Japan for the treatment of a lysosomal storage disorder.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that develops treatments that go beyond rare diseases to solve the world’s most complex healthcare challenges. JCR continues to build upon our 50-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the US, Europe, and Latin America. JCR’s innovative therapies address conditions like growth disorder, MPS II, Fabry disease, acute graft-versus-host disease, and renal anemia. JCR is also developing treatments for rare diseases like MPS I, MPS II, MPS IIIA and B, and more. For more information, visit https://jcrpharm.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements



