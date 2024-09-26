Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual R&D Day on Oct. 2, 2024

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will highlight Acumen’s strategic vision, and focus on the mechanistic rationale, pre-clinical and clinical data that support further development of sabirnetug as a treatment for early AD.



Featured Speakers

Acumen management and scientific leadership will be joined by external key opinion leaders who will discuss the current treatment paradigm and unmet need in early Alzheimer’s disease, as well as the potential for sabirnetug as an innovative treatment in this indication.

Dr. Stephen Salloway , MD, MS, the founding Director of the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, Associate Director of the Brown Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research, and Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Dr. Paul Solomon, PhD, the Founder and Clinical Director of the Boston Center for Memory, professor in the Department of Neurology at Boston University School of Medicine and an investigator at Boston University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center. Dr. Solomon also serves as an investigator in the ongoing Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial investigating sabirnetug.



To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link . After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.

The webcast will be available via this link .

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least one year in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Investors:

Alex Braun

abraun@acumenpharm.com