Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Expect to report topline results for ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease, in November 2026

IND filing for the Enhanced Brain Delivery™ (EBD ® ) program lead clinical candidate targeted for mid-2027

) program lead clinical candidate targeted for mid-2027 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $78.6 million as of September 30, 2026, expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027

Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET





NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026 and provided a business update.

“In the third quarter, we continued readying for the readout from our ALTITUDE-AD Phase 2 study investigating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of sabirnetug for the treatment of early AD, and today I’m pleased to announce that we expect to report topline results in November 2026. We remain encouraged by the potential for sabirnetug to become a treatment of choice, with a differentiated benefit-risk profile driven by its unique attributes as an anti-AβO IgG2 monoclonal antibody,” said Daniel O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. “Another important piece of Acumen’s value proposition is our Enhanced Brain Delivery™ program, combining a validated blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology with an AβO-selective therapeutic antibody. We continue to make progress on IND-enabling activities in support of a mid-2027 IND submission for a lead candidate and remain encouraged about the potential it holds as a next-generation Alzheimer's disease treatment.”

Anticipated Milestones

The Company expects to report topline results from ALTITUDE-AD in November 2026. ALTITUDE-AD is a 3-arm Phase 2 study investigating sabirnetug in 542 participants (N=180 per arm) for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. ALTITUDE-AD includes two active doses (35 mg/kg, 50 mg/kg, IV Q4W) vs. placebo over an 18-month double-blinded period. Topline results are expected to include the iADRS (Integrated Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale), our primary clinical efficacy endpoint, as well as key secondary endpoints, such as CDR-SB (Clinical Dementia Rating – Sum of the Boxes), certain safety measures such as adverse event rates, including ARIA rates, and key biomarkers.

The Company is targeting the submission of an IND filing with respect to a lead clinical candidate in its EBD program in mid-2027.





Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash Balance. As of Sept. 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $78.6 million compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $110.2 million as of June 30, 2026. Cash is expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027.



As of Sept. 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $78.6 million compared to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $110.2 million as of June 30, 2026. Cash is expected to support current clinical and operational activities into early 2027. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses. R&D expenses were $21.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $22.0 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in manufacturing and materials costs and CRO costs, which are both associated with our ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial, and partially offset by increased spending for our EBD program.



R&D expenses were $21.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $22.0 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in manufacturing and materials costs and CRO costs, which are both associated with our ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial, and partially offset by increased spending for our EBD program. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses. G&A expenses were $4.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.



G&A expenses were $4.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $4.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. Loss from Operations. Loss from operations was $25.8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $26.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. This decrease was due to the decreased R&D expenses over the prior year period.



Loss from operations was $25.8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $26.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. This decrease was due to the decreased R&D expenses over the prior year period. Net Loss. Net loss was $25.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, compared to $26.5 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.





Conference Call Details

Acumen will host a conference call and live audio webcast today, Oct. 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.

The webcast audio will be available via this link.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Topline results are expected in November 2026. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its lead investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is also investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme’s proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery™ (EBD®) therapy for Alzheimer’s disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seeks,” “aims,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen’s business, and Acumen’s ability to achieve its strategic and financial goals, including its projected use of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and the expected sufficiency of its cash resources into early 2027, the therapeutic potential of Acumen’s product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), including against other antibodies, the timing of anticipated topline results of ALTITUDE-AD, Acumen’s plans to develop a candidate to treat Alzheimer's Disease utilizing EBD technology, including its expectations with respect to timing for the submission of an IND, the potential of its EBD candidates and the potential for developing a best-in-class therapeutic candidate for people living with Alzheimer’s Disease. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Alex Braun

abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media:

ICR Healthcare

AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,075 $ 53,989 Marketable securities 25,529 62,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,530 5,387 Total current assets 85,134 122,252 Restricted cash 231 231 Other assets, long-term 200 350 Total assets $ 85,565 $ 122,833 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,056 $ 554 Accrued clinical trial expenses 8,459 10,616 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,168 10,072 Debt, short-term 20,404 8,765 Total current liabilities 45,087 30,007 Debt, long-term 5,868 22,396 Total liabilities 50,955 52,403 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 72,327,320 and 60,575,369 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 559,914 516,803 Accumulated deficit (525,286 ) (446,462 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (25 ) 83 Total stockholders' equity 34,610 70,430 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 85,565 $ 122,833





Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating expenses Research and development $ 21,113 $ 21,968 $ 65,406 $ 84,359 General and administrative 4,700 4,545 14,112 14,274 Total operating expenses 25,813 26,513 79,518 98,633 Loss from operations (25,813 ) (26,513 ) (79,518 ) (98,633 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 812 1,639 2,987 6,125 Interest expense (999 ) (1,068 ) (3,162 ) (3,137 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 650 (440 ) 950 (290 ) Other expense, net (19 ) (69 ) (81 ) (262 ) Total other income 444 62 694 2,436 Net loss (25,369 ) (26,451 ) (78,824 ) (96,197 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (12 ) 86 (108 ) 157 Comprehensive loss $ (25,381 ) $ (26,365 ) $ (78,932 ) $ (96,040 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 72,321,459 60,573,425 69,297,155 60,557,668



