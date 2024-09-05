SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Actuate to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 5, 2024 
CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers, including pancreatic cancer and Ewing sarcoma, through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York City. In addition, the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Details on the presentation:

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: click here
The webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Investor section of the Actuate website

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers, including pancreatic cancer and Ewing sarcoma. Actuate’s lead investigational drug product, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

