Actuate Therapeutics Provides FDA with Updated Clinical Data Package to Support Planned Regulatory Interactions with FDA and EMA Over the Coming Months

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today announced a corporate update on the regulatory path for elraglusib in pancreatic cancer and anticipated milestones enabled by the recent $17.25 million public offering.

Actuate has amended its investigational new drug (IND) application with updated clinical data from its international randomized Phase 2 trial in first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer (Actuate-1801 Part 3B), which showed a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival with the combination arm of elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) versus GnP alone. These data are intended to support planned regulatory submissions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) beginning later this year and continuing into early 2026.

The 1801-3B Phase 2 study is currently ongoing, with 22 patients in the elraglusib plus GnP arm either in active treatment or survival follow-up, ranging from 20 to 42 months in time on study, while only 3 patients remain in survival follow-up in the GnP arm, with time on study ranging from 21 to 23 months.

These compelling results of elraglusib in combination with GnP, combined with early data demonstrating significant and durable long term responses in patients with highly metastatic disease treated with the combination of elraglusib/FOLFIRINOX/losartan in the ongoing clinical trial in patients with mPDAC led by Havard/MGH, plus the new clinical collaboration with Incyte and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer using the combination of modified FOLFIRINOX and Incyte’s anti-PD-1 retifanlimab, further strengthen the case for elraglusib as a back-bone therapy that can be combined with different regimens used to treat this highly aggressive and deadly disease.

“We are confident that our recently completed financing provides sufficient capital to support our corporate initiatives into the second half of 2026, and well through our upcoming anticipated interactions with the FDA and EMA. We have already updated the clinical data package on file with the FDA, and during the remainder of this year and into the first quarter of 2026, we expect to gain clarity on elraglusib’s regulatory path forward for the first-line treatment of metastatic PDAC,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate. “The survival benefit we’ve observed with elraglusib to date is compelling, and both its mechanism of action and safety profile support combination with chemotherapy, immunotherapy and potentially RAS inhibitors, increasing elraglusib’s potential as a backbone therapy, specifically in pancreatic cancers, where clinicians have limited options to extend and improve the lives of patients.”

About Actuate-1801 Part 3β Study

The Actuate-1801 Part 3β study (NCT03678883) is a randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial of elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) versus GnP alone in first-line metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). The trial enrolled 286 mPDAC patients with no prior systemic treatment for metastatic disease, who were randomized 2:1 to the elraglusib treatment arm (elraglusib + GnP) or the control arm (GnP alone). Elraglusib is administered at a dose of 9.3 mg/kg by IV infusion on Day 1 of each week of a 28-day cycle.

In the Phase 2 study, elraglusib in combination with GnP met its primary endpoint, showing a significant increase in median overall survival, a 37% reduction in the risk of death, and a doubling of the 12-month survival rate. In addition, increased CD8-positive and granzyme B-positive T cells, increased NK cells, and decreased myeloid-derived suppressor cells were observed in tumor biopsies only from elraglusib-treated patients, demonstrating elraglusib’s proposed immune modulating mechanism of action in patients with mPDAC.

Inhibition of GSK-3β may inhibit pancreatic tumor growth and improve survival through several complimentary mechanisms that include enhancement of chemotherapy activity, regulation of anti-tumor immunity, and regulation of tumor gene expression, leading to alterations in tumor metabolism and Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT).

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and DNA Damage Response (DDR). Elraglusib may also mediate anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function.

