ActivePure’s Advanced Photohydrolysis Technology Demonstrates Rapid Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2, RSV, and Monkeypox Virus in Aerosolized Form

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new brief report published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) demonstrates that ActivePure’s Advanced Photohydrolysis (AP) Technology effectively and rapidly inactivates aerosolized SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and monkeypox virus (MPXV). The study highlights AP’s potential as a valuable tool for improving indoor air quality and infection control, particularly in high-risk settings.

About the Study:

The study, which was designed and conducted by researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), aerosolized viral suspensions of SARS-CoV-2, RSV, and MPXV in a controlled chamber. Two devices were used: an experimental device equipped with AP technology and a control device without the technology. Viral concentrations were measured before and after the devices were activated to determine the reduction efficacy.

Key findings include:

SARS-CoV-2 : AP significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 concentrations by >99.83% within one minute.

: AP significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 concentrations by >99.83% within one minute. RSV : AP achieved a reduction of RSV concentrations by >99.98% within one minute.

: AP achieved a reduction of RSV concentrations by >99.98% within one minute. MPXV: AP reduced MPXV concentrations by >99.63% within five minutes.

Senior author and lead researcher on the project, Dr. William Lawrence commented, “Since the early 1900s, the University of Texas Medical Branch has been committed to addressing global health risks posed by emerging and endemic infectious diseases through dedicated research on these threats and potential countermeasures. New technologies with the potential to address public health’s greatest challenges must be rigorously tested and validated.”

Speaking on behalf of ActivePure, Dr Deborah Birx, ActivePure chief medical advisor said, “These results underscore the effectiveness of ActivePure Technology as a powerful tool for mitigating the spread of airborne pathogens and support other findings to date that have demonstrated the effectiveness of ActivePure Technology in clinical settings. The technology’s ability to rapidly and continuously inactivate viruses like SARS-CoV-2, RSV, and MPXV can significantly enhance infection control measures, especially in environments where vulnerable populations are at risk.”

Unlike traditional, passive air filtration systems, AP operates through an active mechanism by recreating photolysis, which continuously transforms ambient humidity into oxidative molecules, providing real-time air and surface disinfection without requiring air to pass directly through the device. This continuous disinfection capability is crucial for maintaining safe indoor environments, especially in healthcare facilities, schools, and long-term care settings. Given the ongoing challenges posed by respiratory and other viruses, this technology offers a promising solution for improving air quality and reducing transmission risks.

About ActivePure

ActivePure Technology, a division of AP Sciences Group, LLC, is a global leader in proactive, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare, commercial buildings, schools and residences. The company’s proprietary ActivePure Technology, based on advanced photohydrolysis, generates powerful oxidizing molecules that safely neutralize indoor contaminants. This process replicates natural atmospheric cleansing processes, providing automated protection against environmental contamination risks. ActivePure Technology effectively reduces many common volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and operates without producing harmful ozone, making it safe for continuous use in occupied spaces. Initially developed for space exploration, it has evolved to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure Technology has proven effective across various settings, including acute care, long-term care facilities, and commercial buildings. ActivePure Technology is a key component in the ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com.

About UTMB

UTMB opened in 1891 as the nation’s first public medical school and hospital. What began as one hospital and medical school building in Galveston is now a major academic health sciences center of global influence; a world-renowned research enterprise; and a growing, comprehensive health system with hospitals on four campuses and a network of clinics. UTMB has a $4.9 billion annual statewide economic impact, in terms of business volume, personal income and durable goods purchases. More than 46,000 jobs in Texas are directly or indirectly attributed to UTMB. UTMB includes schools of Medicine, Nursing, Health Professions, Public and Population Health, and Graduate Biomedical Sciences. It has four institutes for advanced study; a major medical library; a network of hospitals and clinics that provide a full range of primary and specialized medical care; and numerous research facilities. UTMB is a part of The University of Texas System and a member of the Texas Medical Center.

