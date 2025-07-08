SUBSCRIBE
Actio Biosciences to Participate in Evercore Emerging Private Biotech Conference

July 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging a novel approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced that David Goldstein, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will present a company overview as part of the rare disease panel at the Evercore Emerging Private Biotech Conference on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET in Newport, Rhode Island.



About Actio Biosciences

Actio Biosciences is a clinical-stage company leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio seeks to identify programs where both biological and technical risk can be minimized to streamline the drug development process and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted therapeutics. Actio is advancing two lead rare disease programs – ABS-0871 and ABS-1230 – with first-in-class potential for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, type 2C (CMT2C) and KCNT1-related epilepsy, respectively. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is guided by leaders in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Katie Engleman, 1AB
katie@1abmedia.com

Events Southern California
Actio Biosciences, Inc.
