ACRO Announces 2025 Officers and New Members

ACRO today announced that its Board of Directors elected Jim Reilly, Executive Vice President, Development Cloud Strategy at Veeva, as Chair of the Association, effective January 1, 2025. Cassandra "Sandy" Kennedy, Chief Quality, Regulatory Affairs, and Sustainability Officer at Fortrea, was elected Vice-Chair. In addition, the Board of Directors re-elected Mike Crowley, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary at Parexel, as Secretary of the Association, and Ari Feldman, Senior Vice President, Global Compliance and Strategy at Medidata Solutions, as Treasurer.





Mr. Reilly joined Veeva in 2015 and is responsible for the strategy, execution, and growth of Veeva Development Cloud. He has more than 20 years of experience in life sciences industry software, strategy, and consulting. Prior to Veeva, Mr. Reilly was a senior leader at Accenture, responsible for clinical and regulatory technology transformation programs. Mr. Reilly joined Accenture through the acquisition of Octagon Research Solutions in 2012, a services and technology startup that pioneered the industry’s transition from paper-based electronic regulatory submissions to digital.

Mr. Reilly holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Information Systems from Villanova University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Neuroscience from the University of Scranton. He has been a member of the ACRO board since 2023 before being elected as Chair.

“In 2024, ACRO member companies adapted to address the demands of an evolving industry, from providing recommendations on regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence to ensuring the safety of trial participants and researchers amid a changing global landscape,” said Mr. Reilly. “I am excited to lead the association in the coming year as ACRO members continue to collaborate and innovate across clinical research to develop new therapies faster and more efficiently.”

ACRO is also pleased to announce the addition of Premier Research and Zelta Clinical Trial Solutions as its newest members.

“We are happy to welcome Premier Research and Zelta to ACRO’s membership,” said Ms. Kennedy. “By convening both CROs and clinical technology companies to collaborate on topics driving industry change, ACRO continues to expand the depth and breadth of expertise its membership represents.”

About ACRO

Founded in 2002, ACRO represents the world’s leading clinical research and technology organizations, which provide specialized services that are integral to the development of drugs, biologics and medical devices. ACRO and its members advocate on a global basis for safe, ethical, high-quality medical research so patients can benefit from the development of new treatments and therapies. Our members are dedicated to helping their clients bring efficiency, innovation and value to the clinical research process.

