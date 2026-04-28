Aclaris Therapeutics to Provide Clinical Update on Key Biologic and Oral Inhibitor Programs on April 28, 2026

WAYNE, Pa., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will provide the full results from its Phase 1a single and multiple ascending dose trial of its anti-TSLP/IL-4R bispecific antibody ATI-052 and the results of its lead indication selection process for its ITK/JAK3 Inhibitor ATI-2138 before the opening of the financial markets tomorrow, April 28, 2026.

Aclaris will host a webcast and conference call with slides tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM EST to discuss these updates. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website: https://investor.aclaristx.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 30 days following the event. If you would rather access the call via telephone: To register and receive a dial in number and unique PIN to access the live conference call, please follow this link to register online. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris’ current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations related to the timing of the announcement related to the ATI-052 Phase 1a SAD/MAD results and the results of its lead indication selection process for ATI-2138. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials, risks associated with interim, topline and preliminary data, Aclaris’ reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, Aclaris’ ability to enter into strategic partnerships on commercially reasonable terms, the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic environment and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC Filings” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris and on LinkedIn.



Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts

Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(484) 329-2125

wroberts@aclaristx.com