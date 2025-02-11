Aclarion Receives US Patent to Protect Expanded Applications of Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) Data Processing to Identify Pain and Infection Biomarkers Throughout the Body

Recent Notice of Allowance is for Aclarion’s 24th issued US patent

Propionic acid (PA) is a biomarker the literature suggests may be indicative of bacterial infection and pain in an intervertebral disc

Patent will expand Aclarion’s proprietary rights to use MRS to measure propionic acid as a biomarker for the identification of potential infection and pain throughout the body



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its 24th issued US patent. Whereas previous issued patents in the Aclarion portfolio limit the use of propionic acid (PA) identification by magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) to the disc, this new patent expands Aclarion’s ability to use MRS to identify PA throughout the body to identify potential sources of infection and pain.

“While propionic acid is a normal human physiological metabolite, there are many known side effects and disorders associated with propionic acid,” said Jeff Lotz, PhD, Vice Chair Research, University of California at San Francisco. “Aclarion is a global leader in harnessing the power of MR spectroscopy, and this recent patent addition further expands the potential for Aclarion to commercialize the use of MRS beyond discogenic low back pain to encompass identifying and measuring propionic acid throughout the body. The implications are profound.”

MRS is an existing capability of leading magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners which are commonly used today for medical imaging. MRI creates images of the soft tissue structures of the body while MRS generates spectral data information on the levels of various chemical biomarkers within the soft tissues such as proteins, carbohydrates, acids, etc. However, conventional MRS post-processing approaches can be challenging and fall short of generating sufficient quality data for reliable chemical analysis. Several of Aclarion’s patents relate to novel inventions that address many of these challenges, resulting in more reliable, higher quality spectral data for more sophisticated chemical biomarker analysis, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the Nociscan solution and other MRS applications.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

