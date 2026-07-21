Aclarion Announces Presentation of Two Abstracts Highlighting Nociscan’s Growing Role in Real-World Clinical Practice

Abstracts presented at American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) annual meeting across surgical decision support and basivertebral nerve ablation

Early findings from real-world evidence study demonstrate immense utility and ability of Nociscan to be incorporated into clinical practice

Case study represents first reported use of Nociscan to guide basivertebral nerve ablation in a patient without classic Modic changes on standard MRI, resulting in 95% relief of long-standing chronic low back pain





BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the presentation of two abstracts featuring Nociscan® at the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience (ASPN) Annual Meeting in Miami, Florida.

The two presentations highlighted the expanding clinical utility of Nociscan across distinct patient populations and treatment pathways, reflecting continued momentum in the real-world adoption of MR Spectroscopy (MRS) technology for chronic low back pain.

Abstract 1: Real-World Evidence Study — Integrating MRS into Clinical Practice

The first abstract, titled "Integration of Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy for Identification of Symptomatic Lumbar Intervertebral Discs: Design and Early Experience from a Real-World Evidence Study," was led by Timothy Davis, MD, Founder and CEO of Source Healthcare in Los Angeles.

The study describes a prospective real-world evidence workflow in which 20 patients with chronic low back pain and degenerative disc disease will receive an MRS-based scan using Nociscan in addition to standard MRI. The workflow integrates Nociscan's disc biomarker profile into clinical interpretation and treatment planning for intradiscal interventional treatment. Preliminary results demonstrate successful incorporation of MRS technology into the clinical workflow, with the abstract concluding that MRS technology has established itself as one of the noninvasive tools needed to identify symptomatic lumbar intervertebral discs, and that early findings indicate its immense utility and ability to be incorporated into clinical practice.

Abstract 2: Nociscan in Basivertebral Nerve Ablation — A Novel Application

The second abstract, titled "Incorporating the Aclarion Nociscan into the Diagnosis and Treatment of Vertebrogenic Low Back Pain," was led by Kristen Durkin, NP, and Brian Durkin, DO of NY Spine & Pain Specialists in Jefferson Station, New York.

The abstract describes the use of Nociscan as an additional tool in the evaluation of patients indicated for basivertebral nerve ablation (BVNA) — an established treatment for vertebrogenic low back pain associated with Modic type 1 or 2 changes. The authors propose that standard MRI alone may not fully characterize the underlying biochemical and metabolic activity contributing to pain, and that Nociscan may improve patient selection and level identification for BVNA. The abstract presents a case study of a 69-year-old male with 40 years of chronic low back pain who did not exhibit classic Modic changes on conventional MRI. Nociscan identified a high probability of pain at L3-L4 and a possibility of pain at L4-L5. Following BVNA at the L3, L4, and L5 levels, the patient reported 95% relief of his long-standing low back pain two weeks after the procedure.

"These two presentations highlight the breadth of clinical applications where Nociscan can add meaningful insight to support procedural decision making," said Brent Ness, CEO of Aclarion. "Dr. Davis' study will provide tangible real-world evidence that MRS technology can be successfully integrated into clinical workflows, while the Durkins’ case study opens a compelling new avenue for Nociscan in basivertebral nerve ablation — a procedure currently guided by MRI alone. Together, these abstracts underscore our belief that the chemical information inside the disc is critical to identifying the true source of a patient's pain, regardless of treatment pathway."

Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

All organizations cited and/or quotes from individuals not part of Aclarion have reviewed and approved the contents herein.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the growing interest in integrating Nociscan into real-world clinical workflows. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

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SPRIG Consulting

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