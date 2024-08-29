SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ACG Inspection awarded GS1 Nigeria Gold Partnership

August 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

Track and trace solutions provider to help businesses meet NAFDAC regulations

ACG Inspection, a leading track and trace solutions provider for the pharmaceutical industry,

is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Certificate of Accreditation as a GS1 solution provider, meeting the GS1 Nigeria criteria and conforming to its set of standards.

As an official Gold Partner of GS1 Nigeria, ACG can assist businesses in ensuring that they are NAFDAC compliant in time for the deadline in December 2024.

The regulations established by the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) prohibit the sale of counterfeit, fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods. The law also prohibits the sale and distribution of counterfeit, adulterated, banned, substandard or expired drugs[1].

ACG’s Verishield advanced serialisation, aggregation and anti-counterfeiting solutions track and protect pharmaceutical products all the way through the supply chain, and into the hands of those who need them. They also comply with regulatory requirements worldwide.

Shine Vijayan, CTO at ACG, said: “We have worked tirelessly to bring the highest quality track and trace solutions to the market, and are delighted to have been recognised as a Gold Partner by GS1 Nigeria. Our aim is to elevate industry standards when it comes to patient safety through End-To-End Supply chain visibility.

“We look forward to continuing to support the company to help prevent the infiltration of counterfeit drugs into the Nigerian healthcare supply chain.”

-Ends-

About ACG

For over 60 plus years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better.

As the world’s most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards.

Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents.

Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world’s greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

For more information, please contact the ACG media relations team:

madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com

Africa
