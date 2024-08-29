ACG Inspection awarded GS1 Nigeria Gold Partnership

ACG Inspection, a leading track and trace solutions provider for the pharmaceutical industry,

is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Certificate of Accreditation as a GS1 solution provider, meeting the GS1 Nigeria criteria and conforming to its set of standards.

As an official Gold Partner of GS1 Nigeria, ACG can assist businesses in ensuring that they are NAFDAC compliant in time for the deadline in December 2024.

The regulations established by the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) prohibit the sale of counterfeit, fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods. The law also prohibits the sale and distribution of counterfeit, adulterated, banned, substandard or expired drugs[1].

ACG’s Verishield advanced serialisation, aggregation and anti-counterfeiting solutions track and protect pharmaceutical products all the way through the supply chain, and into the hands of those who need them. They also comply with regulatory requirements worldwide.

Shine Vijayan, CTO at ACG, said: “We have worked tirelessly to bring the highest quality track and trace solutions to the market, and are delighted to have been recognised as a Gold Partner by GS1 Nigeria. Our aim is to elevate industry standards when it comes to patient safety through End-To-End Supply chain visibility.

“We look forward to continuing to support the company to help prevent the infiltration of counterfeit drugs into the Nigerian healthcare supply chain.”

