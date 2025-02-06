Accuryn Medical Welcomes Business Innovation Leader to Support Team in Transforming Kidney Care

Todd Dunn, former Vice President of Innovation for Advocate Health, joins the executive team as Chief Transformation Officer

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuryn Medical, a company dedicated to addressing acute kidney injury through real-time renal assessment based on Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines with the Accuryn Monitoring System, today announced the appointment of Todd Dunn as Chief Transformation Officer.

Dunn has dedicated his career to designing and implementing business models to help organizations drive transformative change. In 2023, he was recognized as a Modern Healthcare Top Innovator for his work at Atrium Health, where he introduced a new model called Design for Impact. The framework brings together clinicians, executives and other stakeholders to ensure technology solutions remain grounded in the needs and experiences of those who deliver and receive care. Prior to his transition into the hospital setting, Dunn served as Director of Operations for GE Healthcare. He has also worked for notable organizations such as Cisco, Siemens, and McKesson and has advised countless start-ups and early stage companies. In his role with Accuryn, Dunn will be focused on enhancing strategic partnerships and driving business model improvements.

Although not often reported, acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common postoperative complication that leads to increased mortality, extended hospital stays, and increased costs of care. Approximately 42% of patients admitted to the ICU will suffer from AKI, and it’s estimated that the extra costs associated with AKI are between $26,000 and $69,000 per patient. Accuryn’s monitoring system has the ability to detect AKI earlier than serum creatine, the current standard of care, based on KDIGO guidelines. Early detection enables care teams to initiate interventions to disrupt the progression of AKI, which may translate to improved patient recovery and reduced length of stay.

“When I look at how the heart, brain and lungs are being served from an innovation and device perspective, it’s clear that we’ve done a lot as an industry to digitally monitor those vital organs but in contrast, it makes it more clear how vastly underserved the kidneys are,” said Dunn. “I’m excited for the opportunity to join Accuryn in its efforts to improve hospital workflows and care for patients.”

“Todd has an exceptional track record of operational innovation and we’re honored to welcome him to the Accuryn team as Chief Transformation Officer,” said Sanjay Banerjee, CEO of Accuryn Medical. “His expertise will be invaluable as we scale up our efforts to introduce our innovative technology platform to more hospitals.”

About Accuryn Medical

Hayward, CA.

Accuryn Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. Accuryn Medical is headquartered inFor more information, visit

Media Contact

Ken Meyer

ken@12080group.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuryn-medical-welcomes-business-innovation-leader-to-support-team-in-transforming-kidney-care-302369678.html

SOURCE Potrero Medical, Inc.