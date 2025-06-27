Acarix Applauds New Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrating Cost-Effectiveness of the CADScor®System in U.S. Emergency Departments

Peer-reviewed research finds CADScor® strategy may reduce costs by up to $15.3M per 10,000 patients while safely ruling out heart disease

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acarix, a leader in non-invasive cardiac diagnostics, is pleased to announce the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in PharmacoEconomics – Open demonstrating that the CADScor® System is a cost-effective diagnostic tool for evaluating low-risk chest pain in patients in U.S. emergency departments.

The CADScor® System as the initial diagnostic tool could save hospitals between $7.3M and $15.3M per 10,000 patients.

The independent study, conducted by researchers at the Baim Institute for Clinical Research and leading academic hospitals in Boston, used a robust economic model to evaluate a "CADScor-First" strategy compared to standard non-invasive cardiac imaging methods. Findings revealed that integrating the CADScor® System as the initial diagnostic tool could save hospitals between $7.3 million and $15.3 million per 10,000 patients. Importantly, this cost reduction was achieved without significantly increasing patient risk or compromising diagnostic safety.

"This study reinforces what we at Acarix have long known — that the CADScor® System has the potential to revolutionize the early assessment of chest pain. By delivering fast, reliable results to safely rule out significant coronary artery disease, it helps reduce unnecessary testing and alleviates the burden on emergency departments," said Aamir Mahmood, CEO of Acarix.

Researchers found that the system's 96.2% negative predictive value may allow clinicians to confidently discharge low-risk patients earlier, significantly reducing the need for further testing. Even across a wide range of coronary disease prevalence, from 2 to 30%, the CADScor® approach consistently demonstrated economic value. At the same time, the difference in missed cardiac events remained extremely low, with fewer than 0.0002 additional events per patient compared to standard care.

The CADScor® System is FDA-cleared and uses advanced high-fidelity acoustics and proprietary algorithms to assess the risk of obstructive coronary artery disease in under 10 minutes at the point of care.

The full study is available here: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s41669-025-00590-2

About Acarix



Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the U.S. (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com.

