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Press Releases

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2026 Health Care Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 4:20 p.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV

2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

Live webcasts will be accessible on the company’s website, acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

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