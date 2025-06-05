Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Host R&D Day in New York City on June 25, 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced it will host a R&D day in New York City to discuss its neurological and rare diseases pipeline on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

The event will feature members of Acadia’s management team and R&D organization, key opinion leaders (KOL) and members of the caregiver community.

To register for the live webcast, please click here. A replay of Acadia’s R&D Day will be available on the company’s website, acadia.com, under the investors section for approximately 3 months following the event.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

