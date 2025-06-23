Abvance Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Human Clinical Data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

CHICAGO, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abvance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing next generation glucagon analogs and therapies to prevent hypoglycemia and improve glucose management, today announced the presentation of new human clinical data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), held in Chicago.

The poster, titled “Uncovering the bidirectional glucose-dependent relationship of insulin and glucagon: a meal-challenge study in patients with Type 1 diabetes,” was presented by Dr. Guillaume Kraft, Research Assistant Professor at Vanderbilt University. The study examined how insulin and glucagon behave when delivered together in a fixed ratio at mealtime in people with Type 1 diabetes.

The study builds on earlier preclinical research at Vanderbilt University, where scientists observed that insulin and glucagon might interact differently depending on a person’s blood sugar level. In that work, the hormones appeared to shift in dominance—insulin having a stronger effect when glucose was high, and glucagon becoming more influential when glucose was low. This human study explored whether similar patterns could be seen when the two hormones were given together in a single fixed ratio at mealtime to people with Type 1 diabetes, under closely monitored conditions.

The clinical trial was led by Dr. Bruce Bode and his team at Atlanta Diabetes Associates involving 15 participants with Type 1 diabetes. The results suggested that combining glucagon with insulin at a single fixed ratio at mealtime may offer protection against hypoglycemia during the post-meal drop in blood sugar—without interfering with key metabolic processes. The combination was well tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile.

“We are grateful to Dr. Kraft and the research team at Vanderbilt, and to Dr. Bode and his team in Atlanta, for advancing this important translational work,” said Dr. David Maggs, co-founder of Abvance Therapeutics. “This study provides early human insight into how carefully designed glucagon-insulin combinations may offer a new tool for improving the day-to-day safety of intensive insulin therapy.”

The results mark the first human data evaluating fixed-ratio co-administration of insulin and glucagon in a mealtime setting and offer early support for Abvance’s approach to rationally engineered glucagon analogs.

“Abvance is excited to build on this foundational work as we advance our pipeline of glucagon-based therapies designed to integrate seamlessly into real-world treatment strategies,” added Maggs.

About Abvance Therapeutics

Abvance Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company advancing novel glucagon-based therapies designed to integrate into the lived experience of diabetes care. Founded on research from Vanderbilt University and led by a team with expertise in diabetes therapeutics, drug development, and health technology. For more information visit www.abvancetherapeutics.com.

