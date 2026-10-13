Abram Scientific Awarded Up To $8.3 Million under a DARPA Contract to Advance Rapid, Portable Blood Coagulation Diagnostics for Trauma Care

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abram Scientific, a medical device company focused on advancing next-generation coagulation diagnostics, today announced that it has been awarded a contract of up to $8.3 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance its rapid, handheld blood coagulation testing platform CoagCare™ for use in trauma settings. This funding comes on the heels of another $2 million DARPA contract that Abram Scientific received in October 2025 to support miniaturization of the CoagCare system.

Across both military and civilian trauma care, severe blood loss and the resulting inadequate oxygen delivery to tissues are among the leading causes of preventable death following traumatic injury. Although conventional blood products are essential to saving lives, their dependence on continuous cold-chain storage, limited shelf life, and reliable donor supplies presents substantial logistical challenges, particularly for far-forward military units and first responders in other austere or resource-limited environments. DARPA's Resuscitation and Prevention of Ischemia-Induced Dysfunction (RAPIID)1 program seeks to address these challenges by developing a shelf-stable blood analog system, and rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostics to adjudicate and administer the blood analog system.

Abram Scientific's CoagCare system is a novel diagnostic platform designed to rapidly assess and characterize blood coagulation status and provide actionable information that can help improve clinical outcomes. The POC system combines a compact meter with a single-use diagnostic test card, and proprietary technology that rapidly measures the viscoelastic properties and density of whole blood.2CoagCare is designed to characterize the blood coagulation process from clot formation through clot breakdown or lysis in less than 10 minutes, providing information that may help identify bleeding or clotting abnormalities and guide optimal coagulation management.

The CoagCare system represents a significant advancement in global coagulation diagnostics, addressing key limitations of conventional technologies such as thromboelastography (TEG®) and thromboelastometry (ROTEM®).3 Whereas these existing systems can require 30–60 minutes to complete a measurement, CoagCare is designed to provide a comprehensive assessment of the blood coagulation process in less than 10 minutes from a single drop of blood. Its compact, portable and vibration-insensitive design is intended to enable coagulation testing in challenging environments – ambulances, MEDEVAC helicopters, and other remote or austere settings – where conventional laboratory conditions may not be available, and timely coagulation information can inform life-saving decisions on blood transfusion.

This DARPA funding augments the Series A funding in Abram Scientific, led by global pharmaceutical leader Octapharma AG in February 2026, to accelerate the development and secure FDA 510(k) clearance for the CoagCare system's use in civilian patient blood transfusion management during trauma and surgical procedures. Under the DARPA RAPIID program, CoagCare will be optimized to adjudicate the administration of shelf-stable blood analog components developed under the program. The funding will also support the establishment of manufacturing capabilities for both the CoagCare meter and disposable test card; and the development of a military-focused system design that builds on the platform's portability and potential for operation in austere environments to enable use in far-forward operational settings. Importantly, the military and civilian configurations will utilize the same disposable test card, enabling a common, scalable manufacturing platform across both applications.

"Rapid access to actionable coagulation information can be critical for saving lives in trauma care, when every minute matters," said Abhishek Ramkumar, CEO, Founder, Abram Scientific. "This DARPA award recognizes the importance of bringing laboratory-quality coagulation information closer to the patient and supports our efforts to develop a platform that can ultimately serve both military and civilian medicine."

About Abram Scientific



Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Abram Scientific was founded by Dr. Abhishek Ramkumar, CEO, and inventor of the CoagCare platform technology. The technology is protected by 17 U.S. and internationally granted patents with multiple patent applications currently under prosecution. Abram's CoagCare system is not yet cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for marketing in the United States.

About Octapharma AG



Octapharma is one of the world's largest human protein manufacturers, developing and producing therapies from human plasma and human cell lines. Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma has over 11,000 employees and serves patients in 120 countries across Immunotherapy, Hematology, and Critical Care.

With seven R&D sites, five manufacturing facilities in Europe, and more than 195 plasma donation centers in the U.S. and Europe, Octapharma has delivered trusted therapies for over 40 years. The company is committed to improving lives through innovation, quality, and a deep focus on patient care and clinical partnership. To learn more please visit www.octapharma.com.

References

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Resuscitation and Prevention of Ischemia-Induced Dysfunction (RAPIID) Program. https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/rapiid Ramkumar A, Knotter H, Herron N, et al. A novel, point-of-care (POC) portable meter & disposable card, viscoelastic coagulation diagnostic platform for hemostasis management with complete results including fibrinolysis in under 10 minutes. Res Pract Thromb Haemost. 2024;8(Suppl 2):PB0094. https://www.rpthjournal.org/article/S2475-0379(24)00199-7/fulltext Hartmann J, Hermelin D, Levy JH. Viscoelastic testing: an illustrated review of technology and clinical applications. Res Pract Thromb Haemost. 2023;7(1):100031. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rpth.2022.100031

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SOURCE Abram Scientific