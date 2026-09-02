Abeona Therapeutics® Announces Participation in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

CLEVELAND, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that members of its management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences in September 2026:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET and investor meetings.





H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Company presentation on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET and investor meetings.





Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET and investor meetings.





Live webcasts of the fireside chats and company presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the Abeona website under “Events” at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events, where replays of available events will also be accessible for a limited time.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio, serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), a potentially first-in-class engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA, engineered to overcome the core failures of cell therapies in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist®, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor and Media: Greg Gin VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Abeona Therapeutics ir@abeonatherapeutics.com Investor: Lee M. Stern Meru Advisors lstern@meruadvisors.com