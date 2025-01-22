SUBSCRIBE
AbCellera to Report Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

January 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.


A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Earnings Canada
