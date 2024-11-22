SUBSCRIBE
AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December and January

November 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the following investor conferences:


  • Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
  • 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live audio webcasts of the presentation may be accessed through the link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. Replays of the webcast will be available through the same links following the presentations.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Contacts

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

