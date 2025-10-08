SUBSCRIBE
AbCellera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November and December 2025

October 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:



  • Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, November 6, 2025
  • Stifel Healthcare Conference, November 11-13, 2025
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, November 18-20, 2025
  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, December 2-4, 2025

Visit AbCellera’s Investor Relations website for additional information.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.


Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

