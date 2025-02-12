SUBSCRIBE
AbCellera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

February 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:


  • 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference, March 3-5
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, March 18-19

Visit AbCellera’s Investor Relations website for additional information.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(604)724-1242
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Canada Events
