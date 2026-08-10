AbCellera to Announce Top-Line Results from the Phase 2 Trial of ABCL635 for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe VMS Due to Menopause on Monday, August 10, 2026

Management to host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will release top-line data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating ABCL635 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause before the market opens on Monday, August 10, 2026 and hold an investor conference call at 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time (7:30 a.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the investor conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About ABCL635

ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class antibody drug for the non-hormonal treatment of moderate-to-severe VMS, commonly known as hot flashes, due to menopause. ABCL635 specifically targets NK3R, a clinically validated G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on KNDy neurons in the infundibular nucleus of the hypothalamus. ABCL635 is the first program from AbCellera’s GPCR and ion channel platform to advance into the pipeline, entering the clinic in July 2025. Additional details are available at www.abcellera.com/pipeline.

The Phase 2 trial of ABCL635 (NCT07118891) is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with approximately 80 postmenopausal women designed to evaluate the efficacy of ABCL635 in reducing the frequency and severity of moderate-to-severe VMS.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Inquiries



Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116