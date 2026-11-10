AbCellera Reports Q3 2026 Business Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

“This was a transformative quarter for AbCellera, highlighted by strong clinical execution and balance sheet expansion. Positive top-line Phase 2 results for ABCL635 demonstrated an efficacy and tolerability profile that has potential to redefine the treatment of hot flashes. On the strength of this data, we raised $200 million, bringing our available liquidity to approximately $900 million,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “Together with the top-line Phase 1 readout of ABCL575 and the addition of three new pipeline programs, ABCL992, ABCL385, and ABCL646, we have delivered on all corporate priorities for 2026.”

Q3 2026 Business Summary and Program Updates

Announced positive top-line Phase 2 clinical trial data for ABCL635 that demonstrated significant reductions in the frequency and severity of moderate and severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS), a favorable tolerability profile, and significant improvements in sleep and patient global impression of change (PGI-C). AbCellera expects to initiate late-stage development for menopausal VMS in 2027. AbCellera is also expanding the indications for ABCL635 to include VMS caused by hormone suppression associated with breast and prostate cancer treatment. The initiation of clinical trials in these two populations is expected in 2027.

Completed a $200 million offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants.

Continued to advance ABCL386 and ABCL688 through IND-enabling activities.

Advanced the following three new programs in IND-enabling activities: ABCL992, an investigational antibody drug candidate that is a next-generation half-life extended analog of ABCL635 for the treatment of VMS; ABCL385, an investigational antibody drug candidate for an undisclosed indication in oncology; and ABCL646, a potential first-in-class investigational antibody antagonist of an undisclosed ion channel target for the treatment of an undisclosed indication.

Generated a net loss of $40.8 million, compared to a net loss of $57.1 million in Q3 2025.

Ended the quarter with over $790 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, and over $890 million in total available liquidity to execute on AbCellera’s strategy.

Subsequent Event

Announced top-line data for the Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL575, an investigational antibody drug targeting OX40 ligand for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions. The Phase 1 study met all endpoints, demonstrating a favorable tolerability profile and a pharmacokinetic profile that supports an extended dosing interval. AbCellera currently does not plan to develop ABCL575 past Phase 1.

Discussion of Q3 2026 Financial Results

Revenue – Total revenue was $10.6 million, compared to $9.0 million in Q3 2025.

Total revenue was $10.6 million, compared to $9.0 million in Q3 2025. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $43.5 million, compared to $55.0 million in Q3 2025.

R&D expenses were $43.5 million, compared to $55.0 million in Q3 2025. Sales, General, & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $25.0 million in Q3 2025.

SG&A expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $25.0 million in Q3 2025. Net Loss – Net loss of $40.8 million, or $(0.13) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $57.1 million, or $(0.19) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2025.

Net loss of $40.8 million, or $(0.13) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $57.1 million, or $(0.19) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2025. Available Liquidity – Following the capital raise and positive year-to-date operating cashflow, AbCellera has over $790 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, and over $100 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to over $890 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Business Metrics

At the end of Q3 2026, partners led 34 programs that AbCellera believes to be progressing and where AbCellera holds a downstream stake (down from 44 on December 31, 2025). In total, AbCellera held downstream stakes in 12 molecules in the clinic understood to be progressing on September 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this document other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, plans, objectives for future operations, and the evaluation of our available liquidity to execute on our strategy (including our ability to access our reimbursement based R&D government contributions). The use of certain data derived from cross-study comparisons are not based on any head-to-head clinical trials. Cross-study comparisons are inherently limited and may suggest misleading similarities and differences and are presented for informational purposes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, other factors, and definition of our business metrics are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Revenue: Research fees $ 8,817 $ 10,549 $ 19,524 $ 22,570 Licensing and royalty revenue 138 90 10,751 431 Total revenue 8,955 10,639 30,275 23,001 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 55,028 43,535 136,736 136,184 Sales, general, and administrative(1) 24,958 13,613 66,012 39,799 Depreciation and amortization 5,247 6,806 16,048 20,634 Total operating expenses 85,233 63,954 218,796 196,617 Loss from operations (76,278 ) (53,315 ) (188,521 ) (173,616 ) Other income: Interest and other (4,781 ) (6,867 ) (19,851 ) (10,474 ) Grants and incentives (2,729 ) (3,636 ) (10,574 ) (11,829 ) Total other income (7,510 ) (10,503 ) (30,425 ) (22,303 ) Loss before income tax (68,768 ) (42,812 ) (158,096 ) (151,313 ) Income tax recovery (11,649 ) (2,054 ) (20,629 ) (11,963 ) Net loss $ (57,119 ) $ (40,758 ) $ (137,467 ) $ (139,350 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (41 ) (269 ) 1,680 813 Comprehensive loss $ (57,160 ) $ (41,027 ) $ (135,787 ) $ (138,537 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.19 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.45 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.45 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 298,875,174 318,053,142 298,366,169 308,957,891 Diluted 298,875,174 318,053,142 298,366,169 308,957,891 (1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

AbCellera Biologics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2026 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,513 $ 163,800 Marketable securities 405,313 600,624 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 533,826 764,424 Accounts and accrued receivables 58,293 17,964 Restricted cash 25,000 25,000 Other current assets 111,113 68,770 Total current assets 728,232 876,158 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 428,003 410,050 Intangible assets, net 38,381 38,389 Goodwill 47,806 47,806 Investments in equity accounted investees 62,580 63,845 Other long-term assets 51,948 63,616 Total long-term assets 628,718 623,706 Total assets $ 1,356,950 $ 1,499,864 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 50,781 $ 35,435 Deferred revenue 13,526 35,038 Total current liabilities 64,307 70,473 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liability 137,403 128,130 Deferred revenue 3,500 48,050 Deferred government contributions 174,453 180,275 Other long-term liabilities 10,383 10,436 Total long-term liabilities 325,739 366,891 Total liabilities 390,046 437,364 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026: 300,600,710 and 326,332,641 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively (Note 9) 802,341 996,188 Additional paid-in capital 198,279 238,565 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,234 ) (3,421 ) Accumulated deficit (29,482 ) (168,832 ) Total shareholders’ equity 966,904 1,062,500 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,356,950 $ 1,499,864

AbCellera Biologics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.) (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2026 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (137,467 ) $ (139,350 ) Cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 13,257 17,842 Amortization of intangible assets 2,791 2,791 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 4,853 5,422 Stock-based compensation 42,888 35,967 Other 1,601 5,599 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research fees and grants receivable (15,957 ) 21,063 Income taxes receivable (19,792 ) 19,484 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,286 ) (13,311 ) Deferred revenue 2,316 66,062 Deferred grant income (2,834 ) (6,717 ) Other assets 14,078 4,461 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (96,552 ) 19,313 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (32,929 ) (7,577 ) Purchase of marketable securities (324,704 ) (624,840 ) Proceeds from marketable securities 386,536 429,162 Receipt of grant funding 7,366 7,184 Long-term investments and other assets (23,657 ) (1,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,612 (197,176 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from deferred government contributions and other 9,967 25,398 Issuance of common shares and pre-funded warrants, net — 188,824 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,967 214,222 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 807 (847 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (73,166 ) $ 35,512 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 183,615 155,249 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 110,449 $ 190,761 Restricted cash included in other assets 2,290 1,961 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet 108,159 188,800 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment in accounts payable 10,457 416 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation 76,118 —

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116