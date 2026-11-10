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Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Q3 2026 Business Results

November 10, 2026 | 
10 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



“This was a transformative quarter for AbCellera, highlighted by strong clinical execution and balance sheet expansion. Positive top-line Phase 2 results for ABCL635 demonstrated an efficacy and tolerability profile that has potential to redefine the treatment of hot flashes. On the strength of this data, we raised $200 million, bringing our available liquidity to approximately $900 million,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “Together with the top-line Phase 1 readout of ABCL575 and the addition of three new pipeline programs, ABCL992, ABCL385, and ABCL646, we have delivered on all corporate priorities for 2026.”

Q3 2026 Business Summary and Program Updates

  • Announced positive top-line Phase 2 clinical trial data for ABCL635 that demonstrated significant reductions in the frequency and severity of moderate and severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS), a favorable tolerability profile, and significant improvements in sleep and patient global impression of change (PGI-C). AbCellera expects to initiate late-stage development for menopausal VMS in 2027. AbCellera is also expanding the indications for ABCL635 to include VMS caused by hormone suppression associated with breast and prostate cancer treatment. The initiation of clinical trials in these two populations is expected in 2027.
  • Completed a $200 million offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants.
  • Continued to advance ABCL386 and ABCL688 through IND-enabling activities.
  • Advanced the following three new programs in IND-enabling activities:
    • ABCL992, an investigational antibody drug candidate that is a next-generation half-life extended analog of ABCL635 for the treatment of VMS;
    • ABCL385, an investigational antibody drug candidate for an undisclosed indication in oncology; and
    • ABCL646, a potential first-in-class investigational antibody antagonist of an undisclosed ion channel target for the treatment of an undisclosed indication.
  • Generated a net loss of $40.8 million, compared to a net loss of $57.1 million in Q3 2025.
  • Ended the quarter with over $790 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, and over $890 million in total available liquidity to execute on AbCellera’s strategy.

Subsequent Event

  • Announced top-line data for the Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL575, an investigational antibody drug targeting OX40 ligand for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune conditions. The Phase 1 study met all endpoints, demonstrating a favorable tolerability profile and a pharmacokinetic profile that supports an extended dosing interval. AbCellera currently does not plan to develop ABCL575 past Phase 1.

Discussion of Q3 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $10.6 million, compared to $9.0 million in Q3 2025.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $43.5 million, compared to $55.0 million in Q3 2025.
  • Sales, General, & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $13.6 million, compared to $25.0 million in Q3 2025.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $40.8 million, or $(0.13) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $57.1 million, or $(0.19) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2025.
  • Available Liquidity – Following the capital raise and positive year-to-date operating cashflow, AbCellera has over $790 million in total cash balances and marketable securities, and over $100 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to over $890 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Business Metrics

At the end of Q3 2026, partners led 34 programs that AbCellera believes to be progressing and where AbCellera holds a downstream stake (down from 44 on December 31, 2025). In total, AbCellera held downstream stakes in 12 molecules in the clinic understood to be progressing on September 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this document other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, plans, objectives for future operations, and the evaluation of our available liquidity to execute on our strategy (including our ability to access our reimbursement based R&D government contributions). The use of certain data derived from cross-study comparisons are not based on any head-to-head clinical trials. Cross-study comparisons are inherently limited and may suggest misleading similarities and differences and are presented for informational purposes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, other factors, and definition of our business metrics are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

2026

 

2025

 

2026

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research fees

 

$

8,817

 

 

$

10,549

 

 

$

19,524

 

 

$

22,570

 

Licensing and royalty revenue

 

 

138

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

10,751

 

 

 

431

 

Total revenue

 

 

8,955

 

 

 

10,639

 

 

 

30,275

 

 

 

23,001

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

55,028

 

 

 

43,535

 

 

 

136,736

 

 

 

136,184

 

Sales, general, and administrative(1)

 

 

24,958

 

 

 

13,613

 

 

 

66,012

 

 

 

39,799

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,247

 

 

 

6,806

 

 

 

16,048

 

 

 

20,634

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

85,233

 

 

 

63,954

 

 

 

218,796

 

 

 

196,617

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(76,278

)

 

 

(53,315

)

 

 

(188,521

)

 

 

(173,616

)

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other

 

 

(4,781

)

 

 

(6,867

)

 

 

(19,851

)

 

 

(10,474

)

Grants and incentives

 

 

(2,729

)

 

 

(3,636

)

 

 

(10,574

)

 

 

(11,829

)

Total other income

 

 

(7,510

)

 

 

(10,503

)

 

 

(30,425

)

 

 

(22,303

)

Loss before income tax

 

 

(68,768

)

 

 

(42,812

)

 

 

(158,096

)

 

 

(151,313

)

Income tax recovery

 

 

(11,649

)

 

 

(2,054

)

 

 

(20,629

)

 

 

(11,963

)

Net loss

 

$

(57,119

)

 

$

(40,758

)

 

$

(137,467

)

 

$

(139,350

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(269

)

 

 

1,680

 

 

 

813

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(57,160

)

 

$

(41,027

)

 

$

(135,787

)

 

$

(138,537

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.45

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.46

)

 

$

(0.45

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

298,875,174

 

 

 

318,053,142

 

 

 

298,366,169

 

 

 

308,957,891

 

Diluted

 

 

298,875,174

 

 

 

318,053,142

 

 

 

298,366,169

 

 

 

308,957,891

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization
 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

(Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2025

 

September 30, 2026

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

128,513

 

 

$

163,800

 

Marketable securities

 

405,313

 

 

 

600,624

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

533,826

 

 

 

764,424

 

Accounts and accrued receivables

 

58,293

 

 

 

17,964

 

Restricted cash

 

25,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Other current assets

 

111,113

 

 

 

68,770

 

Total current assets

 

728,232

 

 

 

876,158

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

428,003

 

 

 

410,050

 

Intangible assets, net

 

38,381

 

 

 

38,389

 

Goodwill

 

47,806

 

 

 

47,806

 

Investments in equity accounted investees

 

62,580

 

 

 

63,845

 

Other long-term assets

 

51,948

 

 

 

63,616

 

Total long-term assets

 

628,718

 

 

 

623,706

 

Total assets

$

1,356,950

 

 

$

1,499,864

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

50,781

 

 

$

35,435

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,526

 

 

 

35,038

 

Total current liabilities

 

64,307

 

 

 

70,473

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

137,403

 

 

 

128,130

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,500

 

 

 

48,050

 

Deferred government contributions

 

174,453

 

 

 

180,275

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

10,383

 

 

 

10,436

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

325,739

 

 

 

366,891

 

Total liabilities

 

390,046

 

 

 

437,364

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026: 300,600,710 and 326,332,641 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2026, respectively (Note 9)

 

802,341

 

 

 

996,188

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

198,279

 

 

 

238,565

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,234

)

 

 

(3,421

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(29,482

)

 

 

(168,832

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

966,904

 

 

 

1,062,500

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,356,950

 

 

$

1,499,864

 

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

2026

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(137,467

)

 

$

(139,350

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

13,257

 

 

 

17,842

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

2,791

 

 

 

2,791

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

4,853

 

 

 

5,422

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

42,888

 

 

 

35,967

 

Other

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

5,599

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Research fees and grants receivable

 

 

(15,957

)

 

 

21,063

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

(19,792

)

 

 

19,484

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(2,286

)

 

 

(13,311

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,316

 

 

 

66,062

 

Deferred grant income

 

 

(2,834

)

 

 

(6,717

)

Other assets

 

 

14,078

 

 

 

4,461

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(96,552

)

 

 

19,313

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(32,929

)

 

 

(7,577

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(324,704

)

 

 

(624,840

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

 

386,536

 

 

 

429,162

 

Receipt of grant funding

 

 

7,366

 

 

 

7,184

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

 

(23,657

)

 

 

(1,105

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

12,612

 

 

 

(197,176

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from deferred government contributions and other

 

 

9,967

 

 

 

25,398

 

Issuance of common shares and pre-funded warrants, net

 

 

 

 

 

188,824

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

9,967

 

 

 

214,222

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

807

 

 

 

(847

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

$

(73,166

)

 

$

35,512

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

183,615

 

 

 

155,249

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

110,449

 

 

$

190,761

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

1,961

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

 

 

108,159

 

 

 

188,800

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment in accounts payable

 

 

10,457

 

 

 

416

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

 

 

76,118

 

 

 

 

 


Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

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