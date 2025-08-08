SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Q2 2025 Business Results & First Participants Dosed in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ABCL635 for Vasomotor Symptoms

August 8, 2025 | 
12 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and that dosing has begun in a Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL635 for the potential treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



“In the second quarter we hit two critical milestones, receiving authorization to initiate Phase 1 studies for both ABCL635 and ABCL575. I am pleased to announce today that we have successfully begun dosing the first participants in the Phase 1 study of ABCL635. This is a landmark achievement for AbCellera, one that completes our transition to a clinical-stage biotechnology company,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “Today we also announced that a third program, ABCL688, has advanced into IND-enabling studies. With over $750 million in available liquidity, we are well-positioned to continue to execute our strategy.”

Q2 2025 Business Summary

  • Generated a net loss of $34.7 million, compared to a net loss of $36.9 million in 2024.
  • Received authorization from Health Canada to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for ABCL635 and ABCL575, bringing the cumulative total of molecules to reach the clinic to 18.
  • Advanced ABCL688, an ion channel- or GPCR-targeted antibody development candidate (autoimmunity), into IND/CTA-enabling studies.
  • Presented preclinical data for ABCL575 at the Society for Investigative Dermatology.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 102 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.

Recent Developments

  • ABCL635 (Endocrinology/Women's Health): AbCellera has initiated dosing of participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL635, a potential non-hormonal, long-acting treatment for moderate-to-severe VMS, commonly known as hot flashes, associated with menopause. This is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 1 study in healthy men and postmenopausal women with or without VMS. Its purpose is to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, as well as frequency and severity of VMS with subcutaneous doses of ABCL635. The initial safety and efficacy data from this study is expected to be presented in mid 2026.
  • ABCL575 (Immunology and Inflammation): AbCellera has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL575, which is being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study to assess safety and tolerability in healthy participants following subcutaneous doses of ABCL575. ABCL575 is an OX40-ligand-targeting antibody engineered to support a dosing interval of once every 6 months.

Key Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

 

June 30, 2024

 

June 30, 2025

 

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

 

93

 

102

 

10%

Molecules in the clinic

 

14

 

18

 

29%

AbCellera started discovery on an additional five partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 102 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams in Q2 2025 (up from 93 on June 30, 2024). AbCellera and its partners have advanced a cumulative total of 18 molecules into the clinic (up from 14 on June 30, 2024).

Discussion of Q2 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $17.1 million, compared to $7.3 million in Q2 2024.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $39.2 million, compared to $40.9 million in Q2 2024. A greater proportion of R&D expenses are used on internal programs reflecting the increased emphasis on building the internal pipeline.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses – S&M expenses were $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million in Q2 2024.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $19.0 million, compared to $20.2 million in Q2 2024.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $34.7 million, or $(0.12) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $36.9 million, or $(0.13) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2024.
  • Liquidity – $580 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $173 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $753 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women’s health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Definition of Key Business Metrics

We regularly review the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)
(Unaudited)

 
 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research fees

 

$

5,453

 

 

$

6,639

 

 

$

15,227

 

 

$

10,707

 

Licensing revenue

 

 

370

 

 

 

10,445

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

10,613

 

Milestone payments

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

 

7,323

 

 

 

17,084

 

 

 

17,277

 

 

 

21,320

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

40,927

 

 

 

39,213

 

 

 

80,214

 

 

 

81,711

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

 

3,136

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

6,501

 

 

 

5,851

 

General and administrative(1)

 

 

20,192

 

 

 

18,977

 

 

 

37,544

 

 

 

35,203

 

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

 

 

36,522

 

 

 

5,470

 

 

 

41,366

 

 

 

10,801

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

100,777

 

 

 

66,669

 

 

 

165,625

 

 

 

133,566

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(93,454

)

 

 

(49,585

)

 

 

(148,348

)

 

 

(112,246

)

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(9,801

)

 

 

(7,592

)

 

 

(20,202

)

 

 

(15,643

)

Grants and incentives

 

 

(3,310

)

 

 

(3,692

)

 

 

(6,585

)

 

 

(7,845

)

Other

 

 

(32,156

)

 

 

(1,957

)

 

 

(30,627

)

 

 

570

 

Total other income

 

 

(45,267

)

 

 

(13,241

)

 

 

(57,414

)

 

 

(22,918

)

Net loss before income tax

 

 

(48,187

)

 

 

(36,344

)

 

 

(90,934

)

 

 

(89,328

)

Income tax recovery

 

 

(11,257

)

 

 

(1,617

)

 

 

(13,394

)

 

 

(8,980

)

Net loss

 

$

(36,930

)

 

 

(34,727

)

 

$

(77,540

)

 

$

(80,348

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(257

)

 

 

4,341

 

 

 

(353

)

 

 

1,721

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(37,187

)

 

$

(30,386

)

 

$

(77,893

)

 

$

(78,627

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.27

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

(0.27

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

294,217,013

 

 

 

298,508,601

 

 

 

293,467,753

 

 

 

298,105,760

 

Diluted

 

 

294,217,013

 

 

 

298,508,601

 

 

 

293,467,753

 

 

 

298,105,760

 

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)
(Unaudited)

 
 

 

December 31, 2024

 

June 30, 2025

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,325

 

 

$

92,437

 

Marketable securities

 

469,289

 

 

 

460,641

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

625,614

 

 

 

553,078

 

Accounts and accrued receivable

 

33,616

 

 

 

47,310

 

Restricted cash

 

25,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Other current assets

 

67,140

 

 

 

116,757

 

Total current assets

 

751,370

 

 

 

742,145

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

340,429

 

 

 

424,020

 

Intangible assets, net

 

42,113

 

 

 

40,262

 

Goodwill

 

47,806

 

 

 

47,806

 

Investments in equity accounted investees

 

82,297

 

 

 

90,374

 

Other long-term assets

 

96,538

 

 

 

57,454

 

Total long-term assets

 

609,183

 

 

 

659,916

 

Total assets

$

1,360,553

 

 

$

1,402,061

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

55,004

 

 

$

50,074

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

8,087

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,521

 

 

 

16,949

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,612

 

 

 

67,023

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

60,743

 

 

 

137,184

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,700

 

 

 

11,633

 

Deferred government contributions

 

149,893

 

 

 

167,532

 

Deferred tax liability

 

10,052

 

 

 

10,053

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,469

 

 

 

1,560

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

227,857

 

 

 

327,962

 

Total liabilities

 

304,469

 

 

 

394,985

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025: 295,757,002 and 298,652,967 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively

 

777,171

 

 

 

791,668

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

166,361

 

 

 

181,483

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,378

)

 

 

(2,657

)

Accumulated earnings

 

116,930

 

 

 

36,582

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,056,084

 

 

 

1,007,076

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,360,553

 

 

$

1,402,061

 

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)
(Unaudited)

 
 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(77,540

)

 

$

(80,348

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

 

6,603

 

 

 

8,951

 

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

 

 

34,763

 

 

 

1,851

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

3,437

 

 

 

2,863

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

35,191

 

 

 

28,993

 

Fair value gain on contingent consideration

 

 

(30,920

)

 

 

737

 

Other

 

 

(8,193

)

 

 

(667

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Research fees and grants receivable

 

 

(34,434

)

 

 

(12,524

)

Income taxes receivable

 

 

(5,953

)

 

 

(7,588

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(7,356

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(12,782

)

 

 

9,361

 

Deferred grant income

 

 

19,757

 

 

 

(1,681

)

Other assets

 

 

(1,473

)

 

 

13,450

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(71,674

)

 

 

(43,958

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(44,250

)

 

 

(24,001

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

 

(426,007

)

 

 

(291,542

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

 

539,385

 

 

 

303,437

 

Receipt of grant funding

 

 

19,750

 

 

 

6,448

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

(13,783

)

Investment in equity accounted investees

 

 

(10,820

)

 

 

(4,435

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

82,008

 

 

 

(23,876

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration and other

 

 

(368

)

 

 

(9,058

)

Proceeds from long-term liabilities and exercise of stock options

 

 

5,850

 

 

 

11,653

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

5,482

 

 

 

2,595

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(824

)

 

 

1,351

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

14,992

 

 

 

(63,888

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

160,610

 

 

 

183,615

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

175,602

 

 

$

119,727

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,290

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

 

$

173,312

 

 

$

117,437

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment in accounts payable

 

 

15,944

 

 

 

12,733

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

 

 

452

 

 

 

69,787

 

 


Contacts

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

