SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Full Year 2024 Business Results

February 27, 2025 | 
12 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the full year 2024. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.


“In 2024 we made significant progress in transitioning from a platform company to a clinical-stage biotech, including advancing our internal pipeline and completing significant investments in our capabilities. We also maintained our strong cash position, closing the year with over $800 million in available liquidity to execute on our strategy,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “As a result, we enter 2025 on track to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for our first two programs, ABCL635 and ABCL575, and to start activities in our new clinical manufacturing facility.”

FY 2024 Business Summary

  • Earned $28.8 million in total revenue.
  • Generated a net loss of $162.9 million, compared to net loss of $146.4 million in 2023.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 96 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.
  • Reporting the advancement of three additional molecules in the clinic, bringing the cumulative total to 16 molecules to have reached the clinic.

Key Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

87

96

10

%

Molecules in the clinic

13

16

23

%

AbCellera started discovery on an additional nine partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 96 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams in 2024 (up from 87 on December 31, 2023). AbCellera’s partners have advanced a cumulative total of 16 molecules into the clinic (up from 13 on December 31, 2023).

Discussion of FY 2024 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $28.8 million, compared to $38.0 million in 2023. In both periods, the majority of revenues were research fees generated by our partnerships.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $167.3 million, compared to $175.7 million in 2023, reflecting underlying continued growth in program execution, platform development, and investments in internal programs.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses – S&M expenses were $12.8 million, compared to $14.2 million in 2023.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $72.7 million, compared to $61.0 million in 2023.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $162.9 million, or $(0.55) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $146.4 million, or $(0.51) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in 2023.
  • Liquidity – $652.9 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $186 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $840 million to execute on AbCellera’s strategy.

Q4 Highlights and Financial Results

  • Abdera advanced ABD-147 into a Phase 1 clinical trial. AbCellera is a founding partner in Abdera, has a low-single-digit royalty stake in Abdera’s programs, and has a mid-single-digit equity ownership position.
  • Reporting the advancement of two Trianni-license molecules into the clinic.
  • Started one partner-initiated program with downstreams.
  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.1 million, the majority of which was research fees generated by our partnerships, representing 18% of total revenue for 2024.
  • Operating expenses totaled $77.8 million in the fourth quarter, or 23% of the total for 2024, and included investments made in co-development and internal programs.
  • The net loss for the fourth quarter was $34.2 million, or $(0.12) per share, on a basic and diluted basis.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Definition of Key Business Metrics

We regularly review the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached “open” status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

Year ended December 31,

2022

2023

2024

Revenue:

Research fees

$

40,802

$

35,556

$

26,284

Licensing revenue

696

969

1,049

Milestone payments

900

1,500

1,500

Royalty revenue

443,026

Total revenue

485,424

38,025

28,833

Operating expenses:

Royalty fees

66,436

Research and development(1)

107,879

175,658

167,259

Sales and marketing(1)

11,270

14,180

12,779

General and administrative(1)

55,485

60,999

72,711

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

27,843

24,395

90,850

Total operating expenses

268,913

275,232

343,599

Income (loss) from operations

216,511

(237,207

)

(314,766

)

Other (income) expense

Interest income

(16,079

)

(42,247

)

(38,473

)

Grants and incentives

(10,554

)

(14,155

)

(13,620

)

Other

4,045

(6,776

)

(62,278

)

Total other income

(22,588

)

(63,178

)

(114,371

)

Net earnings (loss) before income tax

239,099

(174,029

)

(200,395

)

Income tax (recovery) expense

80,580

(27,631

)

(37,538

)

Net earnings (loss)

$

158,519

$

(146,398

)

$

(162,857

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,671

)

(329

)

(2,658

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

156,848

$

(146,727

)

$

(165,515

)

Net earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.56

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.55

)

Diluted

$

0.50

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.55

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

285,056,606

289,166,486

294,327,532

Diluted

314,827,255

289,166,486

294,327,532

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

133,320

$

156,325

Marketable securities

627,265

469,289

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

760,585

625,614

Accounts and accrued receivable

30,590

33,616

Restricted cash

25,000

25,000

Other current assets

55,810

67,140

Total current assets

871,985

751,370

Long-term assets:

Property and equipment, net

287,696

340,429

Intangible assets, net

120,425

42,113

Goodwill

47,806

47,806

Investments in equity accounted investees

65,938

82,297

Other long-term assets

94,244

96,538

Total long-term assets

616,109

609,183

Total assets

$

1,488,094

$

1,360,553

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

49,580

$

55,004

Contingent consideration payable

50,475

8,087

Deferred revenue

18,958

13,521

Total current liabilities

119,013

76,612

Long-term liabilities:

Operating lease liability

71,222

60,743

Deferred revenue

8,195

5,700

Deferred government contributions

95,915

149,893

Contingent consideration payable

4,913

Deferred tax liability

30,612

10,052

Other long-term liabilities

5,906

1,469

Total long-term liabilities

216,763

227,857

Total liabilities

335,776

304,469

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders’ equity:

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024: 290,824,970 and 295,757,002 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively

753,199

777,171

Additional paid-in capital

121,052

166,361

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,720

)

(4,378

)

Accumulated earnings

279,787

116,930

Total shareholders’ equity

1,152,318

1,056,084

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

1,488,094

$

1,360,553

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

December 31,
2022

December 31,
2023

December 31,
2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net earnings (loss)

$

158,519

$

(146,398

)

$

(162,857

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

8,953

12,758

12,537

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

18,890

11,637

78,312

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

5,259

6,499

6,149

Stock-based compensation

49,481

64,183

67,581

Fair value (gain) loss on contingent consideration and investments

3,091

(8,018

)

(64,727

)

Other

3,342

2,237

(19,708

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Research fee and grant receivable

(22,715

)

(45,933

)

(75,119

)

Accrued royalties receivable

129,171

9,273

Income taxes (payable) receivable

(88,609

)

30,464

6,651

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,094

)

(15,104

)

10,635

Deferred revenue

6,183

(13,976

)

(7,931

)

Deferred grant income

9,264

39,521

33,967

Other assets

(1,375

)

8,980

5,954

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

277,360

(43,877

)

(108,556

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(70,660

)

(76,947

)

(78,396

)

Purchase of intangible assets

(2,000

)

(560

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(763,982

)

(1,021,510

)

(765,086

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

510,631

910,937

937,882

Receipt of grant funding

16,434

25,311

35,708

Investment in and loans to equity accounted investees

(25,679

)

(13,690

)

(19,626

)

Long-term investments and other assets

(17,369

)

(44,649

)

10,927

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(352,625

)

(221,108

)

121,409

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

(4,383

)

(1,234

)

(729

)

Proceeds from long-term liabilities and exercise of stock options

2,755

11,590

13,498

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,628

)

10,356

12,769

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(9,599

)

589

(2,617

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(86,492

)

(254,040

)

23,005

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

501,142

414,650

160,610

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

414,650

$

160,610

$

183,615

Restricted cash included in other assets

3,115

2,290

2,290

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

411,535

$

158,320

$

181,325

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

Property and equipment in accounts payable

5,868

13,625

12,767

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

50,694

1,199

1,898

Contacts

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Earnings Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Earnings
Moderna Reports Higher-Than-Expected Losses While Anticipating Layoffs
February 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac