AbCellera Doses First Participants in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ABCL575

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced it has dosed the first participants in its Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL575, a next-generation investigational antibody therapy being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), with potential applications for other inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. ABCL575 targets OX40 ligand and has been engineered to support a dosing interval of once every six months, which is less frequent than current clinical-stage molecules.

The Phase 1 clinical trial of ABCL575 (NCT07108894) is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study to assess safety and tolerability in healthy participants following subcutaneous doses of ABCL575. Data from this study is expected in mid 2026.

About ABCL575

ABCL575 is an Fc-silenced, half-life extended investigational antibody therapy being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), with potential applications for other inflammatory and autoimmune conditions. ABCL575 binds OX40 ligand (OX40L) to disrupt OX40/OX40L signaling, a regulator of inflammatory pathways in AD. In preclinical studies, ABCL575 shows potent inhibition of T cell-mediated inflammatory pathways, favorable safety profile, and an in vivo half-life that is expected to support less frequent dosing than current clinical-stage molecules.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

