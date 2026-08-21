AbbVie to Present New Data at WCLC 2026 Showcasing Innovation Across Lung Cancer Pipeline

Clinical data from AbbVie's ABBV-1480 (RC148) PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody in the frontline non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) setting will be presented via an oral presentation

Additionally, new data and updates from AbbVie's telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) and ABBV-706 programs across NSCLC and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) to be shared

Research reflects AbbVie's strategy aimed at building a lung cancer pipeline spanning next-generation immunotherapies, targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and the potential for novel combination approaches

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new data highlighting research programs across its lung cancer portfolio being presented at the 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The presentations span clinical, translational and real-world data across next-generation immunotherapies and targeted antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), designed to generate insights into treatment burden, patient experience and biomarker identification that may help inform future research.

"Our strategy in lung cancer is focused on building a complementary pipeline that brings together next-generation immunotherapies and targeted antibody-drug conjugates with the potential to address different aspects of tumor biology," said Daejin Abidoye, M.D., vice president and therapeutic area head of oncology, solid tumor and hematology at AbbVie. "Exploring the PD-1/VEGF approach represented by ABBV-1480 and the c-Met targeting by Temab-A are important elements of that strategy and may provide a foundation for potential novel combinations as we work to develop more tailored treatment approaches for people living with lung cancer."

Advancing Novel Therapies Across Various Modalities in NSCLC



Multiple presentations across AbbVie's NSCLC portfolio will showcase new studies and data analyses spanning multiple treatment modalities, highlighting first-line treatment approaches, patient experience and biomarker-informed research.

ABBV-1480 (RC148): AbbVie, in partnership with RemeGen, will present Phase 1b data evaluating the investigational PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, ABBV-1480, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as a potential first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC. At the 10 mg/kg dose, identified as the recommended Phase 3 dose for further development in combination regimens in both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC, the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) was 90.0% in squamous NSCLC (n=27/30) and 75.9% (n=22/29) in non-squamous NSCLC. The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were a decrease in white blood cells, neutrophil, platelet counts and anemia. No grade ≥3 hemorrhages with the 10 mg combinations were observed. This overall manageable safety profile supports ongoing Phase 3 development for this novel investigational asset. 1









AbbVie, in partnership with RemeGen, will present Phase 1b data evaluating the investigational PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, ABBV-1480, in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as a potential first-line treatment for advanced NSCLC. At the 10 mg/kg dose, identified as the recommended Phase 3 dose for further development in combination regimens in both squamous and non-squamous NSCLC, the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) was 90.0% in squamous NSCLC (n=27/30) and 75.9% (n=22/29) in non-squamous NSCLC. The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were a decrease in white blood cells, neutrophil, platelet counts and anemia. No grade ≥3 hemorrhages with the 10 mg combinations were observed. This overall manageable safety profile supports ongoing Phase 3 development for this novel investigational asset. Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A), an investigational c-Met-directed ADC with a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (Top1i) payload: Building on encouraging preliminary activity2 observed in heavily pretreated patients, AbbVie initiated a Phase 1b/2 M24-536 study ( NCT06772623 3 Temab-A is also being studied in epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated NSCLC as monotherapy or in combination with osimertinib ( NCT07155187

Clinical Data Showcasing the Potential of ABBV-706 in SCLC



ABBV-706 is an investigational SEZ6-targeted ADC with a Top1i payload, being evaluated in SCLC. Presentations at WCLC include research that further characterizes the program and the potential role of SEZ6 in SCLC.

As previously reported 4 New safety analyses from 240 patients who received ABBV-706 monotherapy showed generally manageable hematologic and gastrointestinal toxicities, with the most common gastrointestinal events, including nausea (35.8%), vomiting (17.5%) and diarrhea (10.8%), being largely low grade and most requiring no dose adjustments. 5 Grade ≥3 treatment-related pneumonitis or interstitial lung disease was reported in 1.7% of patients receiving ABBV-706 monotherapy. 6 Hematologic toxicities, including anemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, were among the most common TRAEs. 5 Serious TRAEs occurred in 12.5% of patients. ABBV-706 is being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 3 study ( NCT07365241 NCT07155174









New safety analyses from 240 patients who received ABBV-706 monotherapy showed generally manageable hematologic and gastrointestinal toxicities, with the most common gastrointestinal events, including nausea (35.8%), vomiting (17.5%) and diarrhea (10.8%), being largely low grade and most requiring no dose adjustments. Grade ≥3 treatment-related pneumonitis or interstitial lung disease was reported in 1.7% of patients receiving ABBV-706 monotherapy. Hematologic toxicities, including anemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, were among the most common TRAEs. Serious TRAEs occurred in 12.5% of patients. ABBV-706 is being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 3 study ( Real-world research demonstrated that SEZ6 is broadly expressed in 91% of SCLC patients overall and in more than 96% of patients with brain or liver metastases. These findings further support SEZ6 as a potential therapeutic target in SCLC and other SEZ6-expressing tumors. 7

Additional details on key presentations are available below, and the full WCLC 2026 abstracts are available online.

For information about AbbVie's clinical trial efforts in lung cancer, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

Title Date/Time Session Abstract Number Radiomic Biomarkers on Baseline CT Scans for Predicting Response to Teliso-V in NSCLC: A Machine Learning Approach Monday,



September 14 10:30AM-12:00PM KST Poster Session: P2.077-248. Pathology and



Biomarkers P2.137. Telisotuzumab Adizutecan and PD-1 Inhibitor in Untreated Advanced Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: A Phase 1b/2 Study Monday,



September 14 10:30AM-12:00PM KST Poster Session: P2.304-390. Clinical Trials in



Progress P2.374. Efficacy and Safety of ABBV-706 Versus Standard of Care in Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer: A Phase 3 Study Monday,



September 14 10:30AM-12:00PM KST Poster Session: P2.304-390. Clinical Trials in



Progress P2.377. A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of RC148 (ABBV-1480) Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line Squamous Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Monday, September 14 10:30AM-12:00PM KST Poster Session: P2.304-390. Clinical Trials in



Progress P2.379. Peripheral Neuropathy With Teliso-V in c-Met- Protein Overexpressing NSCLC in LUMINOSITY: Clinical Characteristics and PROs Monday, September 14 2:17-2:25 PM KST Poster Session: PT2.01. Metastatic



NSCLC –



Antibody-Drug



Conjugate and



Cytotoxic



Therapy PT2.01.05. Telisotuzumab vedotin Demonstrates Potent Antitumor Efficacy in Preclinical Models of Diffuse Pleural Mesothelioma Monday, September 14 2:17-2:25 PM KST Poster Session: PT2.05. Mesothelioma,



Thymoma, and



Other Thoracic



Tumors PT2.05.05. Hematologic and Gastrointestinal Toxicity of ABBV-706 in Advanced Solid Tumors: Safety Profile from the First-in-Human Study Tuesday, September 15 9:30-11:00 AM KST Poster Session: P3.282-354. Small Cell Lung



Cancer and



Neuroendocrine



Tumors P3.316. SEZ6 Is Expressed Across Major Clinical and Demographic Groups of SCLC Patients: Evidence From a US Clinicogenomic Database Tuesday, September 15 9:30 AM-11:00 AM KST Poster Session: P3.282-354. Small Cell Lung



Cancer and



Neuroendocrine



Tumors P3.340. RC148 (ABBV-1480, PD-1/VEGF Bispecific Antibody) Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small- Cell Lung Cancer Tuesday, September 15 12:52-1:02 PM KST Oral Presentation Session: OA14. The Breakthrough



Immunotherapy



for Advanced



NSCLC OA14.01.03. High Burden and Limited Evidence in Late- Line ES-SCLC: A Structured Review of Clinical and Humanistic Outcomes - E-Poster EP13 Small Cell



Lung Cancer and



Neuroendocrine



Tumors EP13.05. Pneumonitis/Interstitial Lung Disease in the First-in-Human ABBV-706 Study: Incidence, Management, and Risk Factors - E-Poster EP13 Small Cell



Lung Cancer and



Neuroendocrine



Tumors EP13.32.

Telisotuzumab adizutecan (Temab-A) and ABBV-706 are investigational medicines and are not approved by any health authorities worldwide. The safety and efficacy of these investigational medicines are under evaluation as part of ongoing clinical studies.

AbbVie holds exclusive rights from RemeGen to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ABBV-1480 outside of the Greater China territory.

Emrelis™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv) is an approved medicine being investigated for additional uses. Safety and efficacy have not been established for these unapproved additional uses.

U.S. Prescribing Information for AbbVie Medicines



Please see full Prescribing Information for EMRELIS™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv).

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Oncology



AbbVie is committed to elevating standards of care and bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immuno-oncology-based therapeutics, multispecific antibody and novel CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood cancers and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 35 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

Zhang L, Zhao Y, Fan Y, et al. RC148 (ABBV-1480, PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody) plus chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Abstract OA14.01.03. presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, 2026. Seoul, Republic of Korea. De Miguel M, Yamamoto N, Raimbourg J, et al. ABBV-400, a c-Met protein-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with advanced EGFR wild-type non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer: results from a phase I study. Ann Oncol. 2024;35(Suppl):S805-S806. Abstract 1257MO. Horinouchi H, Cuppens K, Camidge DR, et al. Telisotuzumab adizutecan and PD-1 inhibitor in untreated advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer: a phase 1b/2 study. Abstract P2.374. presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, 2026. Seoul, Republic of Korea. Byers LA, Cho BC, Cooper AJ, et al. ABBV-706 as monotherapy and in combination with budigalimab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) small cell lung cancer (SCLC). J Clin Oncol 44, 8008-8008 (2026). Chiang AC, Byers LA, Cooper AJ, et al. Hematologic and Gastrointestinal Toxicity of ABBV-706 in Advanced Solid Tumors: Safety Profile from the First-in-Human Study. Abstract P3.316. presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, 2026. Seoul, Republic of Korea. Paz-Ares L, Chandana S, Chiang AC, et al. Pneumonitis/Interstitial Lung Disease in the First-in-Human ABBV-706 Study: Incidence, Management, and Risk Factors. E-Poster EP13.32. presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, 2026. Seoul, Republic of Korea. Jahchan N, Calip GS, Guadamuz JS, et al. SEZ6 is expressed across major clinical and demographic groups of SCLC patients: evidence from a US clinicogenomic database. Abstract P3.340. presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, 2026. Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Global Media: Sourojit (Jit) Bhowmick, Ph.D. Jit.bhowmick@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea Liz.shea@abbvie.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-present-new-data-at-wclc-2026-showcasing-innovation-across-lung-cancer-pipeline-302856994.html

SOURCE AbbVie