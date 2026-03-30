AbbVie to Highlight New Clinical and Real-World Evidence Advancing Standards of Care in Immune-Mediated Skin Diseases at the 2026 AAD Annual Meeting

Data highlights efficacy and safety of risankizumab in psoriatic disease, including high impact areas in psoriasis and long-term treatment of psoriatic arthritis

Data includes real-world evidence of minimal disease activity and clinical long-term safety outcomes of upadacitinib in atopic dermatitis, as well as investigational Phase 3 data for vitiligo and alopecia areata

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new research across its dermatology portfolio to be presented at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 27–31 in Denver, Colorado.

AbbVie will present 24 abstracts at AAD, including one late-breaking presentation, with key data reinforcing the company's leadership in advancing standards of care across immune-mediated skin diseases. This robust clinical evidence, spanning a wide range of dermatologic diseases, demonstrates durable and sustained treatment responses, long-term safety and improvements in quality of life, in addition to real-world evidence that reinforce disease control.

"Through our data at AAD, AbbVie reinforces the importance of sustained efficacy and safety to re-shape standards of care and ultimately inform future treatment paradigms that can be transformative for people living with immune-mediated skin diseases," said Andrew Anisfeld, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs, immunology, AbbVie. "Our robust evidence across multiple clinical trials and real-world data sources for risankizumab and upadacitinib reaffirm AbbVie's dedication to supporting improved patient outcomes."

Long-term Outcomes in Psoriatic Arthritis and Atopic Dermatitis

Maintenance of radiographic nonprogression outcomes in psoriatic arthritis: An analysis reviewing the long-term (five-year) efficacy and radiographic outcomes of risankizumab from the KEEPsAKE-1 Phase 3 trial showed 88% of patients had no radiographic progression (as defined by change in modified Total Sharp Score < 0) through week 244.









An analysis reviewing the long-term (five-year) efficacy and radiographic outcomes of risankizumab from the KEEPsAKE-1 Phase 3 trial showed 88% of patients had no radiographic progression (as defined by change in modified Total Sharp Score 0) through week 244. Long-term safety outcomes in atopic dermatitis across age groups: Review of Measure Up 1, Measure Up 2 and AD Up Phase 3 studies across adolescents and adults with moderate-to-serve atopic dermatitis evaluated the safety profile of upadacitinib with exposure of up to six years stratified by age. Across the integrated analysis, 2,683 patients received upadacitinib, representing more than 9,000 patient-years of exposure. Rates of adverse events of special interest (AESIs) were consistent across age groups <65 years old, with higher rates for some AESIs in older adults (≥65 years). Additionally, there were no major cardiovascular adverse events (MACE) reported among adolescents and younger adults (12-49 years).

Quality of Life Impact in Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

Real-world evidence evaluating minimal disease activity in atopic dermatitis: New analyses from the AD-VISE real-world study demonstrated treatment outcomes among adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis receiving upadacitinib in routine clinical practice. In these data, Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores of 0 or 1 were achieved by a higher proportion of patients meeting minimal disease activity (72.3%) than those meeting moderate treatment targets (21.7%) or neither treatment target (9.9%).







Additionally, in evaluating outcomes across body regions, more than half of patients achieved EASI-90 in the head and neck region after six months of upadacitinib treatment, with consistent responses regardless of prior biologic exposure.









New analyses from the AD-VISE real-world study demonstrated treatment outcomes among adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis receiving upadacitinib in routine clinical practice. In these data, Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores of 0 or 1 were achieved by a higher proportion of patients meeting minimal disease activity (72.3%) than those meeting moderate treatment targets (21.7%) or neither treatment target (9.9%). Additionally, in evaluating outcomes across body regions, more than half of patients achieved EASI-90 in the head and neck region after six months of upadacitinib treatment, with consistent responses regardless of prior biologic exposure. High treatment targets associated with quality of life improvement in psoriasis: A subgroup analysis of 16-week results from the IMMpactful trial evaluating treatment outcomes among biologic-naïve patients with moderate plaque psoriasis receiving risankizumab (RZB) compared with deucravacitinib (DEU) will be presented. Results demonstrated that patients with higher levels of skin clearance (PASI 90 [RZB 57.3% vs DEU 22.9%] and PASI 100 [RZB 27.5% vs DEU 6.5%]), had greater resolution of psoriasis symptoms and quality of life (Psoriasis Symptom Scale 0/1 [RZB 58.0% vs DEU 26.3%] and DLQI 0/1 [RZB 64.1% vs DEU 30.5%]). Findings from the 52-week data set will be presented at a future medical congress this year.









A subgroup analysis of 16-week results from the IMMpactful trial evaluating treatment outcomes among biologic-naïve patients with moderate plaque psoriasis receiving risankizumab (RZB) compared with deucravacitinib (DEU) will be presented. Results demonstrated that patients with higher levels of skin clearance (PASI 90 [RZB 57.3% vs DEU 22.9%] and PASI 100 [RZB 27.5% vs DEU 6.5%]), had greater resolution of psoriasis symptoms and quality of life (Psoriasis Symptom Scale 0/1 [RZB 58.0% vs DEU 26.3%] and DLQI 0/1 [RZB 64.1% vs DEU 30.5%]). Findings from the 52-week data set will be presented at a future medical congress this year. Quality of life improvement for patients with high impact areas of psoriasis: Genital and scalp psoriasis is associated with increased patient burden and impact on quality of life that can lead to anxiety, depression and social avoidance for some patients.1 The Phase 4 UnlIMMited trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of risankizumab in adult patients with moderate-to-severe genital (Study-G) or scalp (Study-S) psoriasis.2 Results from an analysis of quality of life improvements for patients treated with risankizumab at 16 weeks (assessed by DLQI) showed that 72% to 88.9% achieved individual DLQI 0/1 in Study-G and 83.3% to 100% achieved individual DLQI 0/1 in Study-S.







Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental biologics license application to update the U.S. Prescribing Information for risankizumab-rzaa (SKYRIZI®) with key efficacy and safety results for genital and scalp psoriasis from Study-G and Study-S of the UnlIMMited program.

Investigational Phase 3 Data for Upadacitinib

Systemic treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in adolescents and adults: Results from the two replicate Phase 3 Viti-Up studies investigating the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adolescents and adults for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo—the first Phase 3 data from a systemic treatment in vitiligo—will be presented as a late-breaking abstract. These data evaluate improvement in total repigmentation and facial repigmentation in patients treated with upadacitinib versus placebo. Upadacitinib is not FDA approved for vitiligo.









Results from the two replicate Phase 3 Viti-Up studies investigating the safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in adolescents and adults for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo—the first Phase 3 data from a systemic treatment in vitiligo—will be presented as a late-breaking abstract. These data evaluate improvement in total repigmentation and facial repigmentation in patients treated with upadacitinib versus placebo. Upadacitinib is not FDA approved for vitiligo. Severity of Alopecia Tool assessed in adolescents and adults: Analyses from the Phase 3 UP-AA clinical program investigating upadacitinib in severe alopecia areata showcased at week 24 a greater proportion of adolescents and adults receiving upadacitinib 15 mg or 30 mg achieved Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) ≤20 compared to placebo (UPA15 Study1/Study2: adolescents 56%/56.5%, adults 44.1%/43.6%; UPA30 Study1/Study2: adolescents 84.6%/76.2%, adults 51.8%/52.6%; placebo Study1/Study2: adolescents 0%/10.0%, adults 1.6%/3.0%). No new safety signals were observed in either study. Upadacitinib is not FDA approved for alopecia areata.

The 2026 AAD Annual Meeting ePosters are available here and the late-breaking sessions are available here. Select abstracts and oral presentations from AbbVie include:

Abstract Title Presentation Details (All Times in MDT) Long-Term Efficacy of Risankizumab in Maintenance of



Radiographic Non-Progression in Patients With Active



Psoriatic Arthritis: 5-Year Data From the KEEPsAKE 1 Phase



3 Trial Abstract Number: 73882 ePoster Long-Term 6-Year Safety of Upadacitinib in Moderate-to-



Severe Atopic Dermatitis Across Ages: Results From Three



Phase 3 Studies Abstract Number: 75678 ePoster Achievement of Minimal Disease Activity and Moderate



Treatment Targets and Patient-Reported Outcomes in the



Real-World AD-VISE Study March 27, 2026, 9:40 AM – 9:45 AM Abstract Number: 74626 ePoster with Oral Presentation Lobby C, Poster Center 2 Real-World Effectiveness of Upadacitinib for Atopic



Dermatitis Across Body Regions by Prior Biologic Exposure



in the AD-VISE Study Abstract Number: 72740 ePoster Effect of Risankizumab Versus Deucravacitinib on Psoriasis-



Related Symptoms and Quality of Life in Patients With



Moderate Plaque Psoriasis: Results From the IMMpactful



Trial at Week 16 Abstract Number: 73341 ePoster Quality of Life Improvements in Patients With Genital or



Scalp Psoriasis Receiving Risankizumab: 16-Week Results



From the UnlIMMited Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial March 28, 2026, 8:30 AM – 8:35 AM Abstract Number: 75315 ePoster with Oral Presentation Lobby C, Poster Center 2 Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adolescents and



Adults for Treatment of Non-Segmental Vitiligo: Results of



Two Phase 3 Studies (Viti-Up) March 28, 2026, 11:36 AM Abstract Number: 79743 Late Breaker Presentation,



Bellco Theatre Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adolescents and



Adults with Severe Alopecia Areata: A Subgroup Analysis of



the UP-AA Phase 3 Clinical Program Abstract Number: 76957 ePoster

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)



SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that blocks IL-23 by selectively binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases. SKYRIZI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and Crohn's disease.3

SKYRIZI®(risankizumab-rzaa) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information3

Indications



SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

active psoriatic arthritis.

moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?



SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:



Serious allergic reactions:

Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:

fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded



(low blood pressure)

swelling of your face, eyelids, lips,



mouth, tongue, or throat trouble breathing or throat tightness

chest tightness

skin rash, hives

itching

Infections:



SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:

fever, sweats, or chills

cough

shortness of breath

blood in your mucus



(phlegm)

muscle aches warm, red, or painful skin



or sores on your body



different from your



psoriasis

weight loss diarrhea or stomach pain

burning when you urinate



or urinating more often



than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medicines that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

become pregnant while taking SKYRIZI. You are encouraged to enroll in the Pregnancy Registry, which is used to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider or call 1-877-302-2161 to enroll in this registry.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?



SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems may happen while being treated for Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI through a vein in the arm developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and at least up to 12 weeks of treatment, and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach (abdominal) pain, tiredness (fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, low red blood cells (anemia), fever, back pain, urinary tract infection, and rash.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600 mg/10 mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360 mg/2.4 mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)



Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Based on enzymatic and cellular assays, RINVOQ demonstrated greater inhibitory potency for JAK-1 vs JAK-2, JAK-3 and TYK-2. The relevance of inhibition of specific JAK enzymes to therapeutic effectiveness and safety is not currently known.

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for alopecia areata, hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and vitiligo. The use of upadacitinib for these diseases is not FDA approved, and its safety and efficacy has not been established for these diseases.

RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information4

RINVOQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

with objective signs of inflammation when a TNF blocker medicine has been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Adults with giant cell arteritis (GCA).

Adults with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers. Adults with moderate to severe Crohn's disease (CD) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used and did not work well or could not be tolerated, or after taking a different injection or pill (systemic therapy) when your healthcare provider does not recommend TNF blockers.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children with ankylosing spondylitis, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease.

Adults and children 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe eczema (atopic dermatitis [AD]) that did not respond to previous treatment and their eczema is not well controlled with other pills or injections, including biologic medicines, or the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

It is not known if RINVOQ is safe and effective in children under 12 years of age with atopic dermatitis.

It is not known if RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children with atopic dermatitis.

RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:

Children 2 years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated. Children 2 to less than 18 years of age with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) when 1 or more medicines called TNF blockers have been used, and did not work well or could not be tolerated.

It is not known if RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ is safe and effective in children under 2 years of age with polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis or psoriatic arthritis.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ (upadacitinib)

What is the most important information I should know about RINVOQ®*?



RINVOQ may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious infections. RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster).

RINVOQ can lower your ability to fight infections. Serious infections have happened while taking RINVOQ, including tuberculosis (TB) and infections caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses that can spread throughout the body. Some people have died from these infections. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should test you for TB before starting RINVOQ and check you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during treatment with RINVOQ. You should not start taking RINVOQ if you have any kind of infection unless your HCP tells you it is okay. If you get a serious infection, your HCP may stop your treatment until your infection is controlled. You may be at higher risk of developing shingles (herpes zoster). Increased risk of death in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (cardiovascular) risk factor.

Cancer and immune system problems. RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen.

RINVOQ may increase your risk of certain cancers. Lymphoma and other cancers, including skin cancers, can happen. Current or past smokers are at higher risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma and lung cancer. Follow your HCP's advice about having your skin checked for skin cancer during treatment with RINVOQ. Limit the amount of time you spend in sunlight. Wear protective clothing when you are in the sun and use sunscreen. Increased risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as heart attack, stroke, or death, in people 50 years and older who have at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor, especially if you are a current or past smoker.

Blood clots. Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor.

Blood clots in the veins of the legs or lungs and arteries can happen with RINVOQ. This may be life-threatening and cause death. Blood clots in the veins of the legs and lungs have happened more often in people who are 50 years and older and with at least 1 heart disease (CV) risk factor. Allergic reactions. Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away.

Symptoms such as rash (hives), trouble breathing, feeling faint or dizzy, or swelling of your lips, tongue, or throat, that may mean you are having an allergic reaction have been seen in people taking RINVOQ. Some of these reactions were serious. If any of these symptoms occur during treatment with RINVOQ, stop taking RINVOQ and get emergency medical help right away. Tears in the stomach or intestines . This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting.

. This happens most often in people who take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or corticosteroids. Get medical help right away if you get stomach-area pain, fever, chills, nausea, or vomiting. Changes in certain laboratory tests. Your HCP should do blood tests before you start taking RINVOQ and while you take it. Your HCP may stop your RINVOQ treatment for a period of time if needed because of changes in these blood test results.

Do not take RINVOQ if you are allergic to upadacitinib or any of the ingredients in RINVOQ. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

What should I tell my HCP BEFORE starting RINVOQ?



Tell your HCP if you:

Are being treated for an infection, have an infection that won't go away or keeps coming back, or have symptoms of an infection, such as:

Fever, sweating, or chills

Shortness of breath

Warm, red, or painful skin



or sores on your body Muscle aches

Feeling tired

Blood in phlegm

Diarrhea or stomach pain Cough

Weight loss

Burning when urinating



or urinating more often



than normal

Have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

Are a current or past smoker.

Have had a heart attack, other heart problems, or stroke.

Have or have had any type of cancer, hepatitis B or C, shingles (herpes zoster), blood clots in the veins of your legs or lungs, diverticulitis (inflammation in parts of the large intestine), or ulcers in your stomach or intestines.

Have other medical conditions, including liver problems, low blood cell counts, diabetes, chronic lung disease, HIV, or a weak immune system.

Live, have lived, or have traveled to parts of the country, such as the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Southwest, that increase your risk of getting certain kinds of fungal infections. If you are unsure if you've been to these types of areas, ask your HCP.

Have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who take RINVOQ should not receive live vaccines.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Based on animal studies, RINVOQ may harm your unborn baby. Your HCP will check whether or not you are pregnant before you start RINVOQ. You should use effective birth control (contraception) to avoid becoming pregnant during treatment with RINVOQ and for 4 weeks after your last dose.

There is a pregnancy surveillance program for RINVOQ. The purpose of the program is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. If you become pregnant while taking RINVOQ, you are encouraged to report the pregnancy by calling 1-800-633-9110.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. RINVOQ may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with RINVOQ and for 6 days after your last dose.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. RINVOQ and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects.

Especially tell your HCP if you take:

Medicines for fungal or bacterial infections

Rifampicin or phenytoin

Medicines that affect your immune system

If you are not sure if you are taking any of these medicines, ask your HCP or pharmacist.

What should I avoid while taking RINVOQ?



Avoid food or drink containing grapefruit during treatment with RINVOQ as it may increase the risk of side effects.

What should I do or tell my HCP AFTER starting RINVOQ?

Tell your HCP right away if you have any symptoms of an infection. RINVOQ can make you more likely to get infections or make any infections you have worse.

Get emergency help right away if you have any symptoms of a heart attack or stroke while taking RINVOQ, including:

Discomfort in the center of your chest that



lasts for more than a few minutes or that



goes away and comes back

Severe tightness, pain, pressure, or



heaviness in your chest, throat, neck, or jaw

Pain or discomfort in your arms, back,



neck, jaw, or stomach Shortness of breath with or without chest



discomfort

Breaking out in a cold sweat

Nausea or vomiting

Feeling lightheaded

Weakness in one part or on one side of



your body

Slurred speech

Tell your HCP right away if you have any signs or symptoms of blood clots during treatment with RINVOQ, including:

Swelling

Pain or tenderness in one or both legs Sudden unexplained chest or upper



back pain

Shortness of breath or difficulty



breathing

Tell your HCP right away if you have a fever or stomach-area pain that does not go away, and a change in your bowel habits.

What are other possible side effects of RINVOQ?



Common side effects include upper respiratory tract infections (common cold, sinus infections), shingles (herpes zoster), herpes simplex virus infections (including cold sores), bronchitis, nausea, cough, fever, acne, headache, swelling of the feet and hands (peripheral edema), increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, allergic reactions, inflammation of hair follicles, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, increased weight, flu, tiredness, lower number of certain types of white blood cells (neutropenia, lymphopenia, leukopenia), muscle pain, flu-like illness, rash, increased blood cholesterol levels, increased liver enzyme levels, pneumonia, low number of red blood cells (anemia), and infection of the stomach and intestine (gastroenteritis). A separation or tear to the lining of the back part of the eye (retinal detachment) has happened in people with atopic dermatitis treated with RINVOQ. Call your HCP right away if you have any sudden changes in your vision during treatment with RINVOQ.

Some people taking RINVOQ may see medicine residue (a whole tablet or tablet pieces) in their stool. If this happens, call your HCP.

These are not all the possible side effects of RINVOQ.

How should I take RINVOQ/RINVOQ LQ?



RINVOQ is taken once a day with or without food. Do not split, crush, or chew the tablet. Take RINVOQ exactly as your HCP tells you to use it. RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg extended-release tablets. RINVOQ LQ is taken twice a day with or without food. RINVOQ LQ is available in a 1 mg/mL oral solution. RINVOQ LQ is not the same as RINVOQ tablets. Do not switch between RINVOQ LQ and RINVOQ tablets unless the change has been made by your HCP.

*Unless otherwise stated, "RINVOQ" in the IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION refers to RINVOQ and RINVOQ LQ.

This is the most important information to know about RINVOQ. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/PatientAccessSupport to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience, oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

Takeshita J, Grewal S, Langan SM, Mehta NN, Ogdie A, Van Voorhees AS, Gelfand JM. Psoriasis and comorbid diseases: Epidemiology. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2017 Mar;76(3):377-390. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2016.07.064. PMID: 28212759; PMCID: PMC5731650. Song EJ, Ehst B, Glick B, Lewitt GM, Rich P, Ezra N, Bagel J, Anschutz T, Bialik B, Duan C, Ashley D, Patel M, St John G, Setty AR, Ackerman L. Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Genital or Scalp Psoriasis in the UnlIMMited Phase 4 Randomized Clinical Trial at Week 16. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2026 Jan;16(1):293-307. doi: 10.1007/s13555-025-01544-6. Epub 2025 Oct 25. PMID: 41139175; PMCID: PMC12872952. SKYRIZI [Package Insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc.; 2026. RINVOQ [Package Insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc.; 2025

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