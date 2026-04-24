AbbVie Provides Update on TrenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) Biologics License Application in the U.S.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues Complete Response Letter (CRL) for trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) related to manufacturing processes; no additional clinical studies are requested

As the leader in neurotoxin development and manufacturing, AbbVie is well positioned to address all comments in a timely manner

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE), a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E with a rapid onset of effect and short duration.

In its letter, the FDA requested additional information about manufacturing processes. The CRL does not identify any safety or efficacy concerns for TrenibotE, and does not request additional clinical studies. AbbVie is confident that it can address the FDA's comments promptly and expects to submit a thorough response in the coming months.

"We strongly believe trenibotulinumtoxinE is an important innovation in botulinum toxin science, with the potential to expand options for patients interested in facial aesthetics," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D., executive vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "Though disappointed, we remain confident in the strength and integrity of our application, and we are well positioned to respond to the agency's feedback promptly to support completion of the review."

Regulatory reviews for TrenibotE in other countries are ongoing and progressing as expected.

About trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE)

TrenibotE is a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by a rapid onset of action as early as 8 hours after administration (earliest assessment time) and short duration of effect of 2-3 weeks. The safety and efficacy of TrenibotE are supported by data from over 2,100 patients treated with TrenibotE in the clinical program, which included two pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating TrenibotE for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines and a Phase 3 open-label safety study.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

U.S. Media: Adelle Infante adelle.infante@allergan.com Investors: Liz Shea liz.shea@abbvie.com

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SOURCE AbbVie