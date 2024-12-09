AbbVie Announces Emotional Impact Report on Mental Health of Underrepresented CLL Cancer Patients

-New insights show Black, Hispanic, and Asian patients have more negative emotional experiences and outlooks with their chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) diagnosis and treatment journeys

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie announced groundbreaking results today from its latest Emotional Impact Report (EIR), a patient survey that provides an understanding of the mental health impacts of a chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) diagnosis. Findings from the survey are the first to report the emotional perspectives of Hispanic, Black, and Asian patients with CLL and their unique experiences and challenges throughout their blood cancer journey.3 The findings were shared during the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition at an ancillary event.

“Patients with CLL often grapple with the psychological burden of living with a slow-growing cancer, which can affect their mental health and overall well-being, regardless of their ethnic background. With the Emotional Impact Report, we wanted to lead the charge of looking at perspectives from underrepresented patients with CLL to better understand their unique needs,” said Andy Souers, Ph.D., vice president, Oncology Discovery Research, AbbVie. “To fix the challenges, you must first illuminate them. We are committed to working with the community to gain a better understanding and meet the needs of all patients with CLL.”

“As someone who has spent their entire career working to educate and inspire Black Americans to make better health decisions, I see AbbVie’s Emotional Impact Report as a step in the right direction to highlight the specific emotional challenges experienced by minorities impacted by blood cancer,” said Reggie Ware, CEO of BlackDoctor.org and speaker at AbbVie’s panel event. “Collecting representative insights helps ensure that all voices are heard, and all experiences are acknowledged.”

Norms and Beliefs: How Culture Impacts the CLL Journey

Cultural norms and beliefs often play a part in a patient’s experience with CLL. Among ethnically diverse patients surveyed, many strongly feel the need for educational and emotional support resources tailored to their cultural beliefs (45% Asian; 38% Hispanic; and 24% Black) compared to only 2% of Caucasian respondents. Additionally, more than a third of ethnically diverse patients are more comfortable interacting with HCPs who share their race/ethnicity. Findings also show that ethnically diverse patients are underutilizing online support groups, with very few reporting using this resource to learn about CLL (19% Hispanic; 23% Asian; and 35% Black).

Challenges at Diagnosis: Emotions and Worries About the Future

When diagnosed with a slow-growing blood cancer like CLL, patients surveyed indicate challenges in coping with their emotional reactions and dealing with the reactions of their family members. Specifically, when asked about their emotions at the time of diagnosis, both Black/Hispanic/Asian and Caucasian patient groups felt fear (67% and 90%, respectively) and surprise (56% and 71%, respectively) as their predominant feelings. Hispanic patients in particular report that substantial hardships weigh heavily on them once diagnosed, including uncertainty about next steps (72%), with over 30% of all Hispanic respondents considering it a challenge to feel listened to when describing their symptoms. Ethnically diverse patients also have more concerns about financial challenges due to medical expenses (35% Black; 39% Asian; and 53% Hispanic) compared to Caucasian respondents (18%).

A Notable Disconnect

Effective communication with healthcare professionals (HCPs) is crucial for managing CLL. However, less than half of patients across all groups surveyed feel supported by their doctors in managing the emotional impact of their disease (29% Asian; 30% Black; 33% Caucasian; and 38% Hispanic). Among ethnically diverse patients, 30% desire more time during check-ins to discuss their emotional and mental health. And, when it comes to setting their treatment goals, only half of Black patients feel they collaborate effectively with their HCPs, with Hispanic and Asian patients at 38% and 35%, respectively. On an overall level, on-treatment patients have a less positive perception of their treatment experience compared to off-treatment patients.

“Having someone to talk to about their treatment goals and emotional needs is crucial for patients with CLL,” said Brian Koffman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of the CLL Society, who also spoke at the recent panel event. “It provides them with a sense of support and understanding, which is vital in helping them navigate the emotional complexities of their diagnosis and treatment. Knowing they are not alone can help empower them to face their journey with greater resilience and hope.”

AbbVie will continue to work with patient advocacy stakeholders to develop actionable solutions that address the unmet needs uncovered in the 2024 Emotional Impact Report survey. By collaborating with advocacy groups, AbbVie aims to keep emotional health at the forefront of the CLL care conversation so that all patients can receive the personalized support they need and deserve for their overall well-being.

This U.S.-based survey was conducted between July 8 – October 4, 2024, and responses were obtained from 232 participants, which included 131 Caucasian patients, 37 Black patients, 32 Hispanic/Latinx patients, 31 Asian patients, 2 American Indian/Alaska Native patients and 1 Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander patient. The online survey was sponsored by AbbVie and developed in consultation with Trinity Life Sciences.

Learn more about the Emotional Impact Report, including a one-page overview of the survey findings here. Previously reported findings from our 2022 Emotional Impact Report survey are also available, including insights from patients with CLL, caregivers and healthcare professionals.

To learn more about CLL, navigating a diagnosis, and understanding treatment goals, visit CLLCancer.com.

About Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

the United States

CLL is one of the two most common forms of leukemia in adults and is a type of cancer that can develop from cells in the bone marrow that later mature into certain white blood cells (called lymphocytes).While these cancer cells start in the bone marrow, they later spread into the blood. In 2021, there were approximately 215,107 people with CLL living inwith more than 20,000 new cases expected in 2024.CLL is more common in older Caucasian males with a median age at diagnosis of 65 to 74 years and only 11-13% of known cases reported in non-Caucasian populations.

About the Survey

July 8, 2024

October 4, 2024

Participants (N = 232) in the 20-minute self-administered online survey represented an ethnically diverse section of demographics and socio-economic statuses, providing a comprehensive view of the CLL population including Caucasian (= 131), Black (= 37), Hispanic/Latinx (= 32), Asian (= 31), or other (= 3*). All surveys were completed between, and

About Trinity Life Sciences

Europe

Asia

With almost 30 years of expertise, a best-in-the-business team and unrivaled access to data and analytics, Trinity Life Sciences is a modern partner to companies in the life sciences industry. Trinity combines strategy, insights, and analytics to help life science executives with clinical and commercial decision-making. We serve over 300 pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device clients, helping them develop the right drugs and devices for today’s market and optimize them once in market. We have a staff of over 1,200 people and 11 global offices across the U.S.,, and. Ultimately, we know that every decision our clients make impacts a life, and when we help our clients achieve their goals, the world benefits. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating the industry and driving evidence to action, visit

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at. Follow @abbvie on, and

About AbbVie in Oncology

At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various, targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Immuno-Oncology-based therapeutics, multi-specific antibody andCAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.

Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world’s most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology.

*Other refers to American Indian/Alaska Native (n = 2) and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander (n = 1)

References:

American Cancer Society. Leukemia – Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/chronic-lymphocytic-leukemia/about/what-is-cll.html December 2024 . National Cancer Institute. Cancer Stat Facts: Leukemia — Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/clyl.html December 2024 . Trinity Life Sciences Database [Data on File]. Shanafelt, et al. Age at Diagnosis and the Utility of Prognostic Testing in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). Cancer. 2010; 116(20): 4777–4787. Vardell, et al. Influence of racial and ethnic identity on overall survival in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Am J Hematol. 2023. doi:10.1002/ajh.26937.

US-ONCC-240035

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-announces-emotional-impact-report-on-mental-health-of-underrepresented-cll-cancer-patients-302324567.html

SOURCE AbbVie