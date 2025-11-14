AbbVie Announces 20 Recipients of Migraine Career Catalyst Award™

As a leader in migraine treatment, AbbVie is committed to addressing the impact of migraine in the workplace.

2025 honorees represent a diverse group of achievers—from teachers and authors to small business owners and aspiring yoga and meditation instructors—each redefining success while living with migraine.

Presenteeism accounts for nearly 90% of migraine-related productivity loss, impacting careers, finances, and overall well-being. 1

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the 20 recipients of its second annual AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award™ contest, an initiative that helps people living with migraine pursue their career and professional development goals. Each winner received $2,500 in financial support to invest in opportunities that advance their aspirations, from continued education and training to creating healthier, more supportive work environments.

Migraine affects one in six people and is present in nearly every workplace. Still, despite its widespread impact and significant costs, awareness and understanding remain limited. Amid these challenges, many people living with migraine continue to redefine what is possible, showing remarkable resilience and advocacy in both their personal and professional lives.

The contest drew entries from across the United States, with winners representing a broad mix of professions and life stages. Despite the challenges that migraine often presents, each recipient shared a powerful story of resilience, ambition, and commitment to advancing their professional goals. Among the 20 awardees, several shared reflections on what the recognition means to them and how it will help shape their professional paths:

"Receiving the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award is not just a financial boost; it's a profound validation of my resilience," said Debbie D., a user interface designer from California who has lived with migraine for more than 40 years and experienced significant stigma in the office. "However, the award shows that my ambition is seen and supported, offering the tools I need to thrive and advance my career without compromising my health. Most importantly, it empowers me to be a visible example to others that it is truly possible to succeed despite migraine."









"I sat in the teacher's lounge when it hit—my skull tightened, pressure crushing. The words on my computer blurred, my vision fracturing into bursts of color. Stars danced in the corners of my sight," wrote Garcie C., an educator from Massachusetts who lives with Chronic Migraine. "Winning the AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award means so much to me because it honors not only my journey but also the collective experiences of women navigating motherhood, migraine disability, and work within systems not designed for our realities."









"This award marks the beginning of a new chapter, one filled with purpose and possibility," said Laura M., a communicator and designer from Indiana whose migraine attacks disrupted her plans to attend law school. "I am grateful for the opportunity to build a career that aligns with who I am while navigating life with migraine."

Many people with migraine continue to face stigma, bias and insufficient support in their professional lives.2 The AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award contest was created to help close this gap, providing recognition, resources, and visibility for individuals whose careers have been disrupted by migraine. By supporting their goals, AbbVie is helping to foster greater understanding of the realities of living and working with migraine.

"AbbVie is helping shift how workplaces and society understand migraine, while empowering individuals to thrive and pursue their goals," said Jag Dosanjh, senior vice president, AbbVie, and president, neuroscience and eye care. "We recognize that migraine doesn't just interrupt workdays, it can alter career trajectories. We're proud to be the only company to offer three treatment options that address the spectrum of migraine and we are continuing to research and drive innovation to uncover new therapies that can help people living with this debilitating disease."

For the complete list of 2025 winners, visit www.migrainecareercatalyst.com.

About AbbVie in Migraine



AbbVie is the only company with three prescription treatments designed to meet patient needs across the full spectrum of migraine to help patients living with this debilitating disease. However, our commitment to the community goes beyond medicine. Through our research and partnerships with the migraine community – including patients, healthcare providers, and advocacy organizations – AbbVie has a deep understanding of the challenges that people living with migraine can face in the workplace. The AbbVie Migraine Career Catalyst Award contest is an extension of this commitment, empowering people living with migraine to pursue their professional objectives.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – as well as products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .

