AB Science will hold a web conference on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE WILL HOLD A WEB CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 7:30 P.M.

Paris, October 12, 2026, 6:00 p.m.

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) will hold a web conference on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During this web conference, AB Science will address the following topics:

Status update three months after the implementation of the new governance structure

Review of the September 2026 Sponsor inspection

AB Science’s new outlook and ambitions

Short and medium-term growth drivers

Webinar Information

Conference Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Europe: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM; US: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM ET

Webinar registration link: Access the webinar

This web conference will be conducted in French, with presentation materials in English, and will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation materials in French and English (PDF) will be posted on the AB Science website at the start of the conference.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins that play a critical role in cellular signaling. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs—conditions that are often fatal with low survival rates, rare, or resistant to first-line treatment.

AB Science has independently developed a portfolio of molecules, and its lead compound, masitinib, has already been approved for veterinary use and is being developed for human use in oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, inflammatory diseases, and viral diseases. The Company is headquartered in Paris and is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: AB).

For more information about the Company, visit the website: www.ab-science.com

Forward-Looking Statements – AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. They include projections and estimates, as well as the assumptions on which they are based, and statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions, and expectations concerning future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” or “plan,” as well as by other similar terms. Although AB Science believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties—which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AB Science’s control—that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed, implied, or projected in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, in particular, uncertainties inherent in the development of the Company’s products—which may not be successful—or in the granting of marketing authorizations by the competent authorities, or, more generally, any factors that may affect the ability to commercialize the products developed by AB Science, as well as those described or identified in public documents published by AB Science. AB Science makes no commitment to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to applicable regulations, in particular Articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF’s General Regulations.

For further information, please contact:

AB Science

Financial Communications

investors@ab-science.com

Attachment