AAMA Installs Candy Miller, CMA (AAMA), as 2024–2026 Trustee

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Candy Miller, CMA (AAMA), as the 2024-2026 AAMA Trustee in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the 68th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, Trustee Miller, a resident of Eugene, Oregon, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

Trustee Miller states, “I am honored to serve on the AAMA Board of Trustees for another two years. Serving in this role allows me to advocate for medical assistants. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to promote professional growth and ensure that medical assistants continue to be recognized for their essential role in patient care.”

Miller has worked in the health care community since 1978. She currently works for Women’s Care, an OB-GYN clinic in Eugene and Springfield, Oregon, and has been employed for 36 years.

Miller brings a great deal of experience to her office from serving the AAMA as a Board of Trustees member since 2021. She has served on many committees and strategy teams for 25 years. And she served on the Continuing Education Board for six years, including as Vice Chair, and she served on the Conference Continuing Education Task Force for six years and was chair for two years.

Even more, Miller has received multiple awards and honors: the AAMA Spirit of Medical Assisting Award (2006), the AAMA Leadership and Mentoring Award (2016) and Oregon Society of Medical Assistants Life Membership (2023).

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary (college level) education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released; CMA (AAMA) certification verification - for both current and potential employees - is available via the AAMA website.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

